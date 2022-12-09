AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Goodwin Biotechnology Inc. is now GBI, as Part of their Rebranding Initiative on their 30-Year Anniversary!

PRNewswire December 10, 2022

PLANTATION, Fla., Dec. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Goodwin Biotechnology, Inc. announces its new name, GBI, as part of a rebranding initiative to commemorate its 30-year anniversary. This includes a new name, logo and website to reflect its evolution from an early-stage clinical manufacturing Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) to a commercial ready CDMO in 2023!

New Logo

GBI’s 30 years of providing a Single-Source Solution™ of end-to-end biomanufacturing services has enabled us to grow and maintain a trusted client base. The company has reached a critical milestone with the initiation of multiple Biologics License Application (BLA) enabling activities in 2023 to better serve long-standing customers. Full capabilities include transfer of analytical methods, documentation, upstream cell culture development, cGMP cell banking, downstream purification development, cGMP clinical and commercial manufacturing of drug substance, bioconjugation, aseptic fill finish of final drug product and stability testing.

With the leadership of CEO, Darrin Schellin, the vision of GBI’s new branding will carry through the company’s DNA leveraging the breadth of his commercial experience and the groundbreaking capabilities of our new commercial expansion. This initiative will solidify our position that GBI stands behind its clients for the lifetime of their projects and will continue to offer a unique “white glove” service that other larger conglomerated CDMOs are not able to offer.

“We’re an end-to-end CDMO, simplifying the process and speed to and through the clinic while maintaining comprehensive communication and transparency, flexibility, and agility that our clients need”, shares the CEO, Darrin Schellin. “Taking a holistic approach to the activities based on our experience and advising our clients, who are often small to mid-sized companies, including “virtual biotechs,” that need CMC-related expertise, as we go through the process with them, consulting them about the why, where, and how things need to be done. Our infrastructure and agility allows us to start both early- and late-stage projects faster, and our expert teams rely on transparent and proactive project management to deliver to our clients and patients as quickly and efficiently as possible. The next several years are going to mark a significant period of growth for us. GBI is launching a brand-new, fully integrated cGMP biologics facility that will expand our capabilities, with multiple bioreactor manufacturing trains ranging from 200 L to 2000 L and will make it easier and faster than ever to work with GBI, no matter the scale or stage of your project! We thank our clients for their continued and unwavering support. Our committed team is on a journey to commercialize our clients’ products as we move GBI into a late-stage clinical and commercial manufacturing focus. We have a cultural commitment to meeting the market’s expectations, and our very experienced scientists and engineers are dedicated to solving our client’s problems every day by shepherding their products toward the success they and their patients are waiting for.”

About GBI

GBI is a uniquely qualified and flexible US–based CDMO (contract development and manufacturing organization) that offers a Single Source Solution™ to enhance the value of complex biopharmaceuticals for our clients. With 30 years of experience as an independent contract manufacturer, GBI has worked as a strategic partner with companies and institutions of all sizes, taking their products through clinical trials and towards rapid commercialization. GBI provides process development and cGMP manufacturing services encompassing drug substance and drug product for complex biologics, including multi-specific antibodies, recombinant proteins, antibody-drug conjugates, and other classes of cell-based products. Based upon its impressive track record, GBI has received numerous industry awards that span from Frost & Sullivan’s Customer Value and Leadership Award for Best Practices in Mammalian Contract Manufacturing to the Biologics cGMP Manufacturer of the Year by Global Health & Pharma News.

For more information, please visit https://www.gbibio.com/

or

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE GBI formally known as Goodwin Biotechnology, Inc.

GBI 
1850 N.W. 69th Avenue 
Plantation, FL 33313 
Phone: 954-321-5300
Fax: 954-587-6378
[email protected]

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1965652/gbi_logo_rgb_Logo.jpg  

SOURCE GBI

