EcoFlow Arrives with Christmas Deals to Empower the Australian Summer

SYDNEY, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — EcoFlow, an eco-friendly energy solutions company, launches its highly anticipated Christmas deals for celebrating the holiday joy in Australia. Those who are looking for unique and renewable gift ideas for friends or families can be inspired by a range of EcoFlow product selections, which are the necessary appliances during the coming summer outdoor adventure or even the power outage due to emergencies.

Starting now until 28th December, the holiday deals involve portable power stations like the RIVER series and DELTA series, first-time-on-discount Wave Portable Air Conditioner and the leading solar panels, with savings of up to $700. Purchase is available at the EcoFlow website, Amazon, and partnered distributors such as Harvey Norman, Total Tools and Sydney Tools.

Christmas is the perfect time for Australians to go outdoors. EcoFlow products are both versatile enough to meet the adventurer’s needs for power and approachable enough for people to take easily. Most importantly, these are important appliances when an unexpected situation causes a blackout. Here are some EcoFlow products recommended:

RIVER Pro: Ideal for off-grid adventure | originally $1,399 , now $1,099

Step into the wild with a massive 720Wh of battery capacity, RIVER Pro is the powerhouse for off-grid outdoor activities. It weighs just 7.6 kg, perfect for situations like traveling, camping, or group adventure where more power is needed for more devices.

Wave: Portable cooling for outdoor and indoor | originally $2,399 , now $1,999

The first portable air conditioner in the industry to perfectly balance cooling performance, portability, and battery life. With a 4,000 BTU cooling capacity, the EcoFlow Wave offers an eight-hour running time with the optional add-on battery and flexible charging methods.

DELTA: Essential Emergency Backup | originally $2,399 , now $2,099

Stay in charge of any situation with DELTA and keep your devices powered at all times. DELTA has a huge 1260Wh capacity that’s excellent for power outages, outdoor adventures, and professional work. It can charge from 0-80% in under an hour and can power up to 11 devices at the same time.

DELTA Pro: Industry-leading home backup power | originally $6,599 , now $6,299

The world’s first portable home battery with an expandable ecosystem for home backup, smart energy management, lowering energy bills and more. With a base capacity of 3.6kWh which is expandable to 25kWh, it can provide multiple days’ worth of backup energy to families in the case of emergencies.

If customers have a sustainable and more powerful need, they could pick up the bundles, such as the DELTA+160W solar panel, DELTA Max 1600 + Extra Battery, the DELTA Pro+400W solar panel or even the Wave+Add-on Battery.

In addition to the deals, EcoFlow has launched a Christmas giveaway campaign on Facebook and Instagram now where participants can tag the person that they want to spend Christmas with and leave a wish. A winner will be picked randomly and announced on 28th December, receiving a RIVER portable power station.

For more details about EcoFlow Christmas deals and the giveaway campaign, please visit the website and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

About EcoFlow

EcoFlow is a leading eco-friendly energy solutions company with the vision to power a new world. Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow’s mission has been to reinvent the way individuals and families access energy by providing reliable, accessible and renewable power solutions. Today, EcoFlow has operational headquarters in the US, Germany, and Japan, and has empowered more than 2 million users in over 100 markets worldwide.

