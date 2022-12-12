AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
With 30,000-kilometer of Testing Around Australia, OMODA 5 Is the Right Choice for More Comfortable New Travel Alternatives

PRNewswire December 12, 2022

CANBERRA, Australia, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, OMODA 5, manufactured by Chery, has been tested around the whole Australia, with major loop tests in the central, eastern and southern regions of Australia, for a total route of nearly 30,000km, of which about 20,000km has been completed so far. The test routes include urban roads, general roads, mountain roads and expressways to evaluate the environmental adaptability of OMODA 5, thus fully preparing for its official entry into the Australian market.

As OMODA 5 is a dream vehicle tailored for young users around the world, all its products are jointly developed by five major global R&D centers. Furthermore, its R&D team gathered over 7,000 talents, including senior designers and top engineers from renowned auto enterprises such as Jaguar Land Rover and Ford. OMODA 5, as the first global vehicle of OMODA brand, is a truly global quality vehicle based on satisfying the quality standards of dozens of countries and regions at the same time. In addition, OMODA 5 has been developed and tested around the world for maximum adaptation to different vehicle environments.

Prior to this, OMODA 5 successfully completed a series of comprehensive assessment of its adaptability to extreme environments. To be specific, through vehicle dependability tests under extreme conditions with a minimum temperature of below -40°C, a maximum temperature of nearly 50°C, and a maximum altitude of 5,200m, OMODA 5 has been proved to boast a reliable performance, making it highly praised by industry experts. Moreover, OMODA 5 has won five-star security ratings evaluated by authoritative safety crash testing institutions such as C-NCAP and E-NCAP.

Currently the normal operation of OMODA 5 road test also indicates that this model will soon be launched in the Australian market. In fact, the first livestreaming event of OMODA 5 new vehicle appreciation for the Australian market will be held soon, and current potential customers who sign up will have the opportunity to win exquisite vehicle models as well as admission tickets for the first test drive. OMODA 5 will also offer a new choice of fashionable and personalized travel to the Australian market, thus thoroughly stimulating young people’s desire to live in style.

SOURCE Chery

