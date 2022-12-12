AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Shanghai Futures Exchange and Shanghai International Energy Exchange release 2022 Nov Trading Volume Statistics

PRNewswire December 12, 2022

SHANGHAI, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — On December 8, 2022, Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) and its subsidiary Shanghai International Energy Exchange (INE) released trading volume statistics for November 2022.

Highlights:

Total trading volume for SHFE reached 179,332 thousand lots in November 2022, a decrease of 22.3% compared to the prior-year period. Total trading days stood at 22.

  • Silver Nov total trading volume stood at 24,798 thousand lots, while the average daily open interest reached 1,127 thousand lots, a monthly average daily peak over the past 12 months.
  • Tin Nov total trading volume stood at 3,981 thousand lots, while the average daily open interest reached 181 thousand lots, a monthly average daily peak over the past 12 months.
  • Aluminum Options Nov total trading volume stood at 1,253 thousand lots, while the average daily open interest reached 57 thousand lots, a monthly average daily peak over the past 12 months.
  • Zinc Options Nov total trading volume stood at 1,065 thousand lots, with average daily volume of 48 thousand lots, a monthly average daily peak over the past 12 months.

For more detailed data, please visit SHFE’s website: https://www.shfe.com.cn/statements/

Total trading volume for INE reached 10,496 thousand lots in November 2022, a year-on-year rise of 42.6%. Total trading days stood at 22.

  • LSFO Nov total trading volume stood at 4,081 thousand lots.
  • Crude oil Nov total trading volume stood at 3,571 thousand lots.
  • Crude oil options Nov total trading volume stood at 815 thousand lots, while the average daily open interest reached 37 thousand lots, a monthly average daily peak over the past 12 months.

For more detailed data, please visit INE’s website: https://www.ine.cn/statements/

About SHFE

With the ultimate goal of serving the real economy, Shanghai Futures Exchange (“SHFE”) is under the uniform regulation of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (“CSRC”) and organizes the futures trading approved by CSRC in accordance with the principles of openness, impartiality, fairness and integrity. Currently there are 20 futures contracts and 6 commodity options available for trading on SHFE.

About INE

Registered in the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone in 2013, Shanghai International Energy Exchange (“INE”) operates the listing, clearing, settlement and delivery of futures, options and other derivatives, formulates business rules, implements self-regulation, publishes market information, and provides technology, venue and facility services.

SOURCE Shanghai Futures Exchange

