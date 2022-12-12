AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • licensing agreement

Hyundai Motor Group’s HTWO Fuel Cell Technology to Provide Clean Power for FAUN’s ENGINIUS Commercial Trucks

PRNewswire December 12, 2022
  • The Group to supply fuel cell systems to ENGINIUS for mass production of commercial trucks for various purposes, such as waste collection and cargo delivery
  • Through HTWO’s first partnership, the Group aims to lead the European eco-friendly waste collection vehicle sector with zero emissions hydrogen power

SEOUL, South Korea and BREMEN, Germany, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Hyundai Motor Group’s dedicated fuel cell system brand HTWO today signed into partnership with ENGINIUS, a subsidiary of FAUN Group, to supply fuel cell systems for mass production of hydrogen-powered commercial trucks. Through its cooperation with FAUN Group, a key player in the European refuse truck market, HTWO will further accelerate its fuel cell system business.

HTWO’s 90-kW fuel cell system will be paired with ENGINIUS chassis to provide zero-emission power for waste collection trucks and medium cargo trucks for intra-city goods delivery. HTWO’s fuel cell electric vehicle technology is well established through Hyundai’s NEXO FCEV, which has sold over 30,000 units worldwide.

ENGINIUS is Europe’s first truck manufacturer with an EU-type approval for FCEVs. It has already supplied 60 BLUEPOWER waste collection trucks to waste disposal companies throughout Europe.

The CITYPOWER medium cargo truck, which ENGINIUS unveiled at IAA Transportation 2022, will be equipped with HTWO’s fuel cell system for field testing in 2024 and series production is scheduled to start in 2025.

“This strategic partnership with ENGINIUS marks yet another significant milestone in HTWO’s mission to free humanity from fossil fuel dependency in the commercial vehicle market,” said Taewon Lim, Executive Vice President of the Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Business Center at Hyundai Motor Group. “This is the first time we are supplying our fuel cell system to another OEM at a large scale.  ENGINIUS’ initial fleet of more than 1,100 fuel cell trucks will represent a significant expansion of Hyundai’s fuel cell system business.”

“I am very pleased that we have been able to partner with Hyundai Motor Group, a proven expert in the field of fuel cell technology,” said Patrick Hermanspann, CEO of FAUN Group.  

Thorsten Baumeister, CEO of ENGINIUS’ Trucks Division, added, “Our customers will benefit from our joint know-how and this partnership will provide a boost to carbon-neutral commercial trucking.”

The two parties expect to collaborate further on eco-friendly drivetrain solutions for commercial vehicles in the mid- to long-term.

Information about Hyundai Motor Group: www.hyundaimotorgroup.com

SOURCE Hyundai Motor Group

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.