INDULGE IN GLAMOUR THIS FESTIVE SEASON THROUGH ‘THE HOUSE OF CELEBRATION’ AT ST. REGIS HOTELS AND RESORTS ACROSS ASIA

Timeless Rituals Become New Traditions with a Range of Unique Celebratory Offerings from Glamourous Festive Brunches, New Year Parties, Lavish Gifting and More

HONG KONG, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The magic of the festive season comes alive at St. Regis Hotels and Resorts across Asia, where The House of Celebration will highlight St. Regis’ most beloved rituals, including champagne sabrage, afternoon tea, and Bloody Mary cocktails, while also delighting guests with a range of celebratory offerings and exquisite experiences during the holidays, from Christmas through to New Year.

St. Regis hotels and resorts have long been the destination of choice for revelry, glamorous parties, and grand celebrations. Launching at St. Regis addresses around the world, including Bali, Bangkok, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, Maldives, Osaka, and Singapore, The House of Celebration pays homage to these traditions and further elevates celebratory moments, allowing holiday guests to toast the festive season in true St. Regis fashion.

Enjoy Christmas Brunch & Dinner in Paradise at The St. Regis Bali Resort

The spirit of revelry comes to life this festive season at The St. Regis Bali Resort. Holiday guests looking for lavish experiences can enjoy time spent at the hotel’s iconic fine dining restaurant, Kayupti, offering a Christmas Degustation Dinner, where the culinary team presents a compelling six-course degustation dinner within Bali’s most distinguished dining room overlooking the Indian Ocean. Kayuputi’s New Year’s Eve Degustation Dinner precludes an extraordinary evening affair; diners are invited to dance the under the stars on the pristine beachfront of Cloud Nine Terrace.

Enchanting Staycations & Restorative Treatments at The St. Regis Hong Kong

Embark on an extravagant journey with the Festive Delights staycation package at The St. Regis Hong Kong, where an exclusive collaboration with Maison Francis Kurkdjian, the renowned French fragrance house, will take guests on a transportive sensory adventure. Guests can indulge in the impeccable flavours of a curated three-course festive dinner at The Drawing Room, and take part in the time-honoured tradition of Festive Afternoon Tea on The Astor Terrace garden.

Delight in Stunning Light Displays & Unique Dining Experiences at The St. Regis Osaka

The St. Regis Osaka welcomes holiday guests with enchanting festive experiences and colorful illuminations that brighten up the hotel lobby and outdoor garden. An indulgent fine-dining experience is in store at Wajo, where guests will feel spoiled by the “Wajo Caviar Ice Vessel Condiment Plate” a Christmas-style presentation comprised of the finest quality Wajo caviar. The St. Regis Bar offers a special Christmas menu that will bring extra sparkle to each hour of the day from teatime to the evening hour, with a selection of festive cocktails and a three-layer afternoon tea inspired by a traditional Christmas feast with a twist of glamour.

Indulge in a Festive Dining & Retreat Package at The St. Regis Singapore

The St. Regis Singapore pays homage to the trendsetter, tastemaker and socialite Caroline Astor with ‘A Luminous Christmas’. Guests can celebrate the season with a luxurious dining experience at Brasserie Les Saveurs, where a line-up of festive gastronomy has been curated by Executive Chef Fabio Granata. Those looking to luxuriate in an iconic, celebratory retreat will enjoy the Art de Noël Lavish Retreat package, providing picturesque views of the exclusive Tanglin district from a resplendent room or suite, accompanied by a bottle of champagne, an Epicurean breakfast at Brasserie Les Saveurs, and the signature St. Regis Butler Service.

Glamourous Gifts & New Year’s Party Celebrations at The St. Regis Kuala Lumpur

An enthralling display in the hotel lobby of The St. Regis Kuala Lumpur sets the tone for celebration, featuring a Whimsical Christmas Boutique set amidst a grand 12ft-high carousel filled with luxury gifting trunks and sweet treats – all perfect gifts for loved ones. A stylish countdown is assured at Crystal’s New Year’s Eve ‘Kaleidoscope’ Themed Party, culminating in the longest firework display in the city, or choose to ring in the new year at Astor Bar, with live music from R&B Jazz singer-songwriter Dani Komari.

Grand Celebrations & Festive Pampering at The St. Regis Bangkok

Celebrate the holiday season in style at The St. Regis Bangkok. Guests seeking the ultimate luxury can enjoy New Year’s Eve in The Owner’s Penthouse or Royal Suite, where a magnificent view of the city’s firework display acts as an extraordinary backdrop to toast to new beginnings. The indulgence continues the next morning with a rejuvenating spa experience from the hotel’s wellness partner, Clinique La Prairie, whose Swiss Perfection massage packages and aesthetic treatments for New Year health and beauty pampering.

Exquisite Parties & Unforgettable Performances at The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort

Transport the traditional family getaway this holiday season to the lush tropical rainforest and white-sand beaches of The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort. The resort’s Children’s Club has a thrilling schedule of holiday cheer and entertainments. During the evening of December 25, guests can enjoy and end the night with handcrafted elixirs and live entertainment, and a glorious performance by the talented cellist from the world-renowned Knights Club. Ring in the New Year in style with a pre-cocktail dinner at Crust & Craft followed by a high-spirited party and buffet at Alba Beach, and spectacular fireworks display.

The St. Regis Boutique

Guests looking to deliver exquisite items to their own home, or that of loved ones, can explore the distinctive offerings of the St. Regis Boutique, available online. A Frette 1860 For St. Regis robe, featuring a custom-made pattern inspired by Caroline Astor’s love of diamonds, will envelope all in luxury. Caroline’s Four Hundred, the signature St. Regis Room Fragrance created by ARQUISTE Parfumeur, Carlos Huber, and once again inspired by Mrs. Astor herself, infuses a room with the bespoke scent featuring notes of rich American Beauty roses, exotic woods, champagne, and potted palms and apple blossoms – a scent that is featured at all St. Regis Hotels worldwide.

For more details on House of Celebration activations visit the St. Regis Hotels & Resorts or contact your local St. Regis directly.

High-resolution images are available at this link.

About St. Regis Hotels & Resorts

Combining timeless glamour with a vanguard spirit, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts is committed to delivering exquisite experiences at nearly 50 luxury hotels and resorts in the best addresses around the world. Beginning with the debut of The St. Regis hotel in New York by John Jacob Astor IV at the dawn of the twentieth century, the brand has remained committed to an uncompromising level of bespoke and anticipatory service for all of its guests, delivered flawlessly by the signature St. Regis Butler Service. For more information and new openings, visit stregis.com or follow Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. St. Regis is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

About Marriott Bonvoy®

Marriott Bonvoy®, Marriott International’s award-winning travel program and marketplace, gives members access to transformative, eye-opening experiences around the corner and across the globe. Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, as well as through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalization and contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit www.MarriottBonvoy.com. Download the Marriott app. Travelers can also connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

SOURCE Marriott International