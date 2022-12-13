AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • award and prize

2023 KIA EV6 EARNS 2022 IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK+ AWARD

PRNewswire December 13, 2022

–       2023 Kia EV6 earns 2022 TOP SAFETY PICK+ (TSP+) award
–       2023 EV6 is the 10th Kia vehicle in 2022 to earn a TOP SAFETY PICK or TOP SAFETY PICK+ designation

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The 2023 Kia EV6 has been awarded the 2022 Insurance Institute of Highway Safety (IIHS) TOP SAFETY PICK+ (TSP+) rating.

The EV6 earned ratings of “good” in all six 2022 IIHS crashworthiness evaluations, including the driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side (original 2022 test), roof strength and head restraint tests.  It also earned a “superior” rating for available front crash prevention (vehicle-to-vehicle and (daytime) vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations), and a “good” rating for standard headlights.

The arrival of the EV6 in 2022 – the brand’s first dedicated battery electric vehicle (BEV) – signaled the U.S. launch of Kia’s ‘Plan S’ strategy that aims to deliver 14 all-new electrified models across the world by 2027. The EV6 is rated at an EPA-estimated 310-miles of all-electric range (AER) in its Wind and GT-Line RWD trims and offers features such as an Onboard Power Generator and a flat-floor interior that utilizes innovative materials throughout the cabin. The EV6 also offers a wide array of advanced driver assistance systems, adding a remarkable level of connectivity and other features.

“The EV6 is a landmark addition to our lineup and it has received massive consumer interest in its first year” said Steven Center, COO & EVP, Kia America. “We are proud that the 2023 EV6 received a 2022 TOP SAFETY PICK+ award, reflecting Kia’s commitment to innovative products that prioritize safety and performance.”

The 2023 EV6 is the third vehicle to earn a 2022 TSP+ rating, following the 2022 Kia K5 and 2022 Stinger sedans. Seven Kia vehicles earned a 2022 TSP rating, including the 2022 Kia Telluride, 2022 Sorento, 2022 Seltos, 2022 Carnival built after March 2021 (with specific headlights), 2022 Sportage (with optional front crash prevention and specific headlights), 2023 Sportage (with specific headlights), and 2022 Soul (with optional front crash prevention and specific headlights), bringing the brand to 10 total awards and fifth highest in the industry.

For more information on Kia EV6, please visit: www.kianewscenter.com

SOURCE Kia Corporation

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.