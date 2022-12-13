AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
IN Groupe unveils Seychelles’ new biometric passport

PRNewswire December 13, 2022

MONACO, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — IN Groupe has been a privileged partner of the Seychelles government for over 20 years and has won the latest tender launched by the country for the production of its new biometric passports and their issuing system. This contract also includes the supply of the national ICAO PKI and nPKD (Public Key Directory).

IN Groupe unveils Seychelles' new biometric passport

The new electronic passport incorporates a polycarbonate data page, combining a transparent window and a DID Shape holographic device, an electronic chip in the eCover containing biographical and biometric data and includes the digital signature, an important feature that ensures the link with the issuing authority, making it one of the most advanced on the African continent.

IN Groupe’s team supported the local authorities in setting up the data collection and processing system. They also helped to ensure a transfer of skills in order to make the client autonomous in the management of the personalisation of the passports.

Increasing the level of border security while making life easier for travellers

Mr Errol Fonseka, Minister of Home Affairs, told the local press at the signing of the contract that the introduction of an electronic biometric passport in Seychelles should increase the level of border security by making fraud detection more efficient.

The Seychelles passport is now ranked number one in Africa and 28th in the world in terms of ease of travel to other countries (source Henley Passport Index).

“The biometric passport solution, brought to us by the IN Groupe, will without a doubt, take the travel experience of our citizens to a new level, allowing for greater convenience and access to a range of services. Thanks to the incorporation of enhanced security features in the passport booklet, the threat of identity fraud will be kept in check while operational efficiency at border control points will receive an added boost through a faster authentication process. The realization of this project will certainly go down as the country’s first major technological accomplishment in the post-Covid 19 era” said Mr Alain A. Volcere, Principal Secretary Immigration & Civil Status of Seychelles.

“This contract is the result of a strong collaboration between the Seychelles authorities and our teams: it is a new step in the establishment of IN Groupe in the Commonwealth zone which should help us to develop our presence in East Africa,” emphasises Yann Haguet, IN Groupe’s Identity BU Director.

