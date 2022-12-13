AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
The 2023 World Police Summit Set to Bring Policing Innovation to Dubai

PRNewswire December 14, 2022

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The Dubai Police is hosting the second edition of the World Police Summit at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 7-9 March 2023.

The Summit – the world’s most influential gathering of law enforcement officials, security experts, and decision makers – will feature multiple conferences and a comprehensive international exhibition that showcase ground-breaking technologies and explore actionable strategies to ensure a safer future.

Major General Dr Abdul Qudous Abdul Razzaq Al-Obaidli, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Excellence and Pioneering Affairs at Dubai Police, said: “The World Police Summit 2023 will be a golden opportunity for developing worldwide police and security work systems, ensuring all stakeholders are familiar with various changes and capable of utilising the latest new and innovative technologies that enhance ways to combat crimes locally and internationally and contribute to the development of police human cadres.”

Luis Carrilho, United Nations Police Advisor, said, “The global security challenges highlighted during the World Police Summit require global policing responses. It is therefore imperative that the United Nations Police remain fit for purpose with the adequate capacities and capabilities to address current and emerging threats to peace and security.”

Through more than 150 targeted sessions in Dubai’s World Trade Centre, this year’s edition will advance policing techniques to serve communities in today’s world, focusing on a number of main themes including:

  1. Crime Prevention and Cybercrime
  2. Police Innovation
  3. Transport Safety
  4. Police Resilience
  5. Forensic Science

The three-day Summit will hold six conferences covering the most innovative policing techniques, from crime prevention, anti-narcotics and forensic science to drones and K9. Bringing together experts from around the world and channelling insights from more than 230 leading speakers, these sessions aim to strengthen global policing and create a global policing community able to meet the future with confidence, share best practices, and showcase policing techniques at the cutting edge.

With more than 250 exhibiting companies, the World Police Summit will provide insight into the most prominent and innovative policing tools and technologies used around the world while also facilitating a world-class environment for trade across the industry’s full value chain. Participating companies already registered include Rafael, Dell, IDEMIA, Beacon Red, Cisco, Canon and more.

The World Police Summit bolsters strategic partnerships from INTERPOL, ROADPOL, UNODC, GCCPOL, IACP, UNICRI and more.

SOURCE World Police Summit

