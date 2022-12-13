AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Guizhou Satellite TV released a video: Ekaterina Kaligaeva, a straight A student at Tsinghua University and Peking University from Belarus, came to Libo, Guizhou for her graduation trip

PRNewswire December 14, 2022

GUIYANG, China, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Located in Qiannan Buyi and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, Libo lies in the southernmost part of Guizhou Province, China, with good ecology and pleasant climate. Maolan finds itself in the territory of Libo, is a place where native forests are dense, peaks and mountains are overlapping, streams are crisscrossed. The unique karst landscapes integrate mountains, rivers, waterfalls, stones and forests together. The karst forest here is well preserved and is a precious forest resource that is unique along the same latitude in the world.

The short video series “Be My Guest” produced by Guizhou Satellite TV invites foreigners to visit Guizhou in the form of a reality show to record their real life on the spot. In this episode, Ekaterina Kaligaeva from Belarus has graduated from the undergraduate program at Tsinghua University this year and is about to start her graduate program at Peking University. During the summer vacation, she received an invitation from her good friend Chenxi and was invited to Maolan as the first stop on her graduation trip. In Maolan, Guizhou, Ekaterina Kaligaeva and Chenxi followed forestry researcher Ran Jingcheng on foot through the primitive forest and saw the “giant panda”— Kmeria septentrionalis and many rare plants in the plant kingdom; They also went to the ancient Yaogu village to see how the intricate and exquisite horsetail embroidery was made; Ekaterina Kaligaeva and Chenxi visited the ancient village of the Shui people to learn about their ancient and mysterious script; Finally, they attend a romantic rice field concert.

“Libo is an emerald nature has given us.” Ekaterina Kaligaeva saw various shades of green here, experienced the culture and felt the enthusiasm of the Shui people. Moreover, she hoped to have the opportunity to bring her family here for a vacation.

Contact: Yu Xiaoying
Tel: 0086851-85377412
Email: [email protected]

Video – https://youtu.be/Ossn7Qfg2kA

Guizhou Satellite TV

SOURCE Guizhou Satellite TV

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.