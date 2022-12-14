AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • contract

Bupa adopts the CoverGo platform to streamline its health insurance ecosystem

PRNewswire December 14, 2022

NEW YORK and HONG KONG, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Bupa (Asia) Limited, a health insurance specialist, and CoverGo, the leading global no-code insurance SaaS platform for health, P&C, and life, are joining forces to streamline Bupa’s health insurance ecosystem in Hong Kong.

Bupa has now adopted CoverGo as its new health insurance system in order to accelerate customer onboarding, launch customized products in record time, increase sales through new channels, and improve the user experience for all health insurance stakeholders.

CoverGo’s award-winning no-code product builder enables Bupa to shape different types of individual and group health insurance products in hours, without a single line of code and make them instantly accessible through CoverGo’s open insurance APIs. Products can be tailored to each customer’s specific needs and made available via agency, broker and partner channels for both new business and renewals.

Bupa also chose CoverGo as a partner to set the right foundation for future improvements in its ecosystem. The CoverGo platform’s modular architecture offers unrivaled flexibility for insurers to gain quick wins that can be integrated within existing systems, as well as easily scaled into a full-fledged core health insurance system covering policy administration, claims, distribution, member movements, provider management and more.

Yuman Chan, General Manager of Bupa (Asia) Limited said: “We are excited to partner with CoverGo to accelerate our digital transformation agenda. With innovative solutions and technologies, we are able to create frictionless care pathways. Delivering a digitally enhanced and connected journey, futureproofs our business and provides an exceptional experience for our customers. Innovative healthcare is about finding new ways to care for people, so it’s easier and more accessible right from enrolment to claims settlement.”

Tomas Holub, Founder & CEO of CoverGo said: “We are delighted to assist Bupa on their journey towards digital transformation. Bupa has shown a clear commitment to digitize and streamline their health insurance ecosystem in an efficient and scalable way using CoverGo’s cutting-edge no-code insurance platform. It’s also a validation of CoverGo’s health insurance capabilities, with leading health insurers across the globe adopting our platform. We look forward to growing our collaboration with Bupa across many products and markets.”

About CoverGo

CoverGo is the leading global no-code insurance platform for health, P&C, and life, enabling insurance companies to transform digitally in the most flexible, scalable, and cost-effective way. Growing number of insurance companies, and emerging insurtechs across the globe adopt CoverGo to build and launch all types of insurance products within days, develop omni-channel distribution, and digitize policy admin and claims. CoverGo’s clients include AXA, Bupa, MSIG (MS&AD), Dai-ichi Life, DBS Bank, and many others. To learn more, visit https://www.covergo.com/.

About Bupa – A global healthcare specialist 

Bupa’s purpose is helping people live longer, healthier, happier lives and making a better world. 

We are an international healthcare company serving over 38 million customers worldwide. With no shareholders, we reinvest profits into providing more and better healthcare for the benefit of current and future customers. 

In Hong Kong, we are known as the health insurance specialist. We have gained the trust of more than 400,000 individuals and 3,200 companies. We have provided quality health insurance for Hong Kong’s civil servants for more than 20 years.  

Bupa also provides primary care services through Quality HealthCare Medical Services (QHMS), one of Hong Kong’s largest private clinic networks. To learn more, visit https://www.bupa.com.hk/en/.

SOURCE CoverGo

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.