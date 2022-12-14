AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • environmental issue

Tachyus announces new contract for Aurion, its carbon estimation and forecasting solution, with Butler-Cohen

PRNewswire December 15, 2022

HOUSTON, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Tachyus announced a contract with Butler-Cohen Design+Build for Aurion, its cloud-scalable, comprehensive carbon intensity platform. Butler-Cohen’s implementation of Aurion will help the design and construction company establish a GHG baseline, estimate, forecast, and report. This contract marks the first venture outside of the oil and gas space for Tachyus, and puts Butler-Cohen ahead of the curve with regard to safety and environmental issues.

Tachyus Corporation - www.tachyus.com

“We’re thrilled to partner with a company like Butler-Cohen to expand our carbon reduction efforts,” said Matt Elbert, Tachyus CFO. “I’m looking forward to seeing our impact on the construction industry, and proud to be on the forefront of change in this new space.”

“This technology is very exciting and helps us better serve our clients who are working with us to reduce carbon emissions in the construction process,” said Eric Cohen, President of Butler-Cohen.

Aurion addresses the growing impact of the construction industry on climate change by helping companies like Butler-Cohen monitor and minimize their carbon intensity with robust, tested, and reliable approaches to estimation. Further, the platform provides transparency to all calculations—including its many sources of data—making the estimations and reports thoroughly and easily auditable.

About Tachyus:

The Houston-based corporation is a leader in reservoir optimization software. By combining traditional reservoir physics with machine learning and artificial intelligence, Tachyus provides predictive modeling and optimization products for its clients. The company applies its software to improve reservoir production using methodologies such as waterfloods, steamfloods, CO2 injection, and unconventional well and completion optimization. Additionally, Tachyus recently launched Aurion—an end-to-end platform for GHG estimation, reporting, and forecasting—to help companies tie operational decisions to their net-zero goals.

 

SOURCE Tachyus

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.