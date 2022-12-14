TotalEnergies ENEOS Signs Second Hybrid Solar and Energy Storage System for Eau Kulen, Cambodia’s First Bottled Natural Mineral Water Producer

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Kulara Water, the leading pure natural mineral water producer of Eau Kulen in Cambodia, has signed a long-term agreement with TotalEnergies ENEOS to provide a solar energy and energy storage solution for their new bottling facility located in Srayang Thaung Village, Srayang Commune, Kulen district, Preah Vihear Province, Cambodia.

This is the second project for Kulara Water, who is widely recognized for its commitment to social and environmental impact as a keystone of its corporate strategy. The innovative system combines a hybrid of solar energy and battery storage, providing energy continuously. This includes an on-site 800 kilowatt-peak (kWp) ground-mounted solar system connected to a 1344 kilowatt-hours (kWh) battery system.

Solar energy is used during the day and excess power is stored in the batteries for use during the night. The installation of the system when completed will improve Kulara Water’s energy efficiency, reduce power costs and ensure better access to power supply.

TotalEnergies ENEOS will remain in partnership with Kulara Water for the next 15 years to ensure the safe production and storage of energy in the system.

Margaret Forey, Chairwoman of Kulara Water, said, “We are proud to announce that we have commissioned our trusted partners TotalEnergies ENEOS to design, install and operate a hybrid solar energy and energy storage system for our second bottling facility in Srayang Tbaung Village, Srayang Commune, Kulen District, Preah Vihear Province. We are committed to sustainable development and growth, and are happy to be entering the second phase of our long-term partnership with TotalEnergies ENEOS to leverage their innovative hybrid solar solutions.“

Gavin Adda, Director of TotalEnergies ENEOS Renewables Distributed Generation Asia said, “We are delighted to be trusted by Kulara Water as the solar energy partner of choice. TotalEnergies ENEOS provides its customers peace of mind from a technical, financial, and commercial perspective. As a leading solar service provider for commercial and industrial businesses, we look forward to supporting companies like Kulara Water to use our global experts of tailor-made renewable solutions for any business energy needs and drive down their carbon footprint, making manufacturing more sustainable.”

About TotalEnergies ENEOS Renewables Distributed Generation Asia Pte. Ltd.

The company is a 50/50 joint venture between TotalEnergies and ENEOS to develop onsite B2B solar distributed generation across Asia. It is headquartered in Singapore with a plan to develop 2 GW of decentralized solar capacity over the next five years. https://solar.totalenergies.asia

TotalEnergies and renewables electricity

As part of its ambition to get to net zero by 2050, TotalEnergies is building a portfolio of activities in renewables and electricity. At the end of June 2022, TotalEnergies’ gross renewable electricity generation installed capacity is close to 12 GW. TotalEnergies will continue to expand this business to reach 35 GW of gross production capacity from renewable sources and storage by 2025, and then 100 GW by 2030 with the objective of being among the world’s top 5 producers of electricity from wind and solar energy.

ENEOS Corporation and renewables electricity

ENEOS operates over 20 solar power plants in Japan and are also participating in renewable energy projects in the United States, Australia, and Vietnam. Furthermore, ENEOS is actively engaged in power generation projects using biomass, hydroelectric power, wind power, etc. This joint venture is ENEOS’ first overseas renewable energy project using distributed power sources.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

About ENEOS Corporation

ENEOS Group has developed businesses in the energy and nonferrous metals segments, from upstream to downstream. The Group’s envisioned goals for 2040 are: becoming one of the most prominent and internationally competitive energy and materials company groups in Asia, creating value by transforming our current business structure, and contributing to the development of a low-carbon, recycling-oriented society with the pursuit of carbon-neutral status in its own CO2 emissions. ENEOS Corporation, one of the principal operating companies in the Group, is contributing to achievement of the Group’s envisioned goals through a broad range of energy businesses.

About Kulara Water Co., Ltd.

Kulara Water Co., Ltd is the producer of Eau Kulen and Eau Kulen sparkling and is the Kingdom of Cambodia’s leading pure natural mineral water producer. Kulara Water’s world-class bottling facility is located at the foot of Phnom Kulen, Cambodia’s most sacred mountain and the birthplace of the Khmer empire. Committed to corporate social responsibility, Kulara Water actively strives to implement best practices to effectively strengthen its leadership, promote resource protection and land regeneration, while also looking after employees’ well-being, skills development, life-long learning, social mobility and growth opportunities. www.eaukulen.com

