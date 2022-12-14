AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

PFT CLEAR® AI helps A+E Networks® accelerate the time to market of legacy content & monetization

PRNewswire December 15, 2022

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Prime Focus Technologies (PFT) is pleased to announce that it has successfully delivered large volumes of long-form and short-form legacy content for A+E Networks® (AETN) by leveraging its CLEAR® AI and CLEAR® enabled media services.

Prime Focus Technologies

PFT collaborated with AETN in digitizing its legacy content to be cloud-ready and to meet the growing fulfillment demand for linear and non-linear outlets (FAST, NextGen TV, OTT, AVOD, and SVOD). In addition, PFT worked with AETN to optimize their files to allow for faster content reuse and redistribution to meet future end-point specifications.   

PFT leveraged a combination of its CLEAR® AI and its media services team to deliver for AETN. First, the legacy videotapes were digitized at PFT’s New York facility. The digitized files were then ingested into CLEAR® for further processing. CLEAR® supply chain management tools enabled PFT and AETN teams to automate media logistics, track tasks and provide visibility into the process. CLEAR® AI then automatically processed the file and rearranged all segments per the AETN specifications to create a master file.

“PFT has processed and transformed large payloads of content to date, leveraging CLEAR® and its AI. A key aspect of this project was to train the CLEAR® AI engine on the editorial guidelines. Both teams worked together to ensure that this is done promptly to achieve the scale needed to deliver within the desired timeline.” said Ankur Jain, Senior Vice President of Sales at PFT North America. “We are focused on the accuracy and actionability of our AI/ML tools. Such use cases will continue to increase operational efficiencies, enable quicker monetization and hence bring measurable business benefits to our customers.”    

Think Automation. Think CLEAR®.

About Prime Focus Technologies

Prime Focus Technologies (PFT) is the creator of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software, CLEAR®, for the Media & Entertainment (M&E) industry. It offers streaming platforms, studios, and broadcasters transformational AI-led technology and media services powered by the Cloud that help them lower their Total Cost of Operations (TCOP) by automating their content supply chain. PFT works with major companies like Walt Disney-owned Star TV, Channel 4, ITV, Sinclair Broadcast Group, A&E Networks, Hearst Television, Warner Media, PBS, CBS Television Studios, 20th Century Fox Television Studios, Lionsgate, Showtime, HBO, NBCU, TERN International, Disney+ Hotstar, BCCI, Indian Premier League and more.

PFT is the technology subsidiary of Prime Focus, a global leader in M&E industry services. For more information, visit www.primefocustechnologies.com

Press Contacts:
T Shobhana
Senior Vice President and Global Head of Marketing
Prime Focus Technologies
Los Angeles, CA
[email protected]

 

SOURCE Prime Focus Technologies

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.