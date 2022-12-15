Delta Electronics (Thailand) Joins Dow Jones Sustainability Indices 2022 in 2nd Consecutive Year of ESG Recognition

BANGKOK, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL. qualified as a constituent of the world-renowned Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) 2022 in the second year of recognition for excellent environmental, social & governance (ESG) performance.

This year, Delta Thailand is again the only Thailand company in the “ITC Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components” industry segment in the 2022 DJSI index and is in the DJSI World lists. In 2021, Delta Thailand joined the DJSI index for the first time after two consecutive years of S&P Global Silver Class Awards.

S&P Dow Jones Indices, the world’s leading index provider, conducts the Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), which comprises a rigorous questionnaire assessing both public and non-public data submitted by participating companies. This year, 13,800 companies were invited to complete the CSA and a record number of 1,728 DJSI eligible companies actively participated, an increase of 9% over last year in this group.

The DJSI are float-adjusted market capitalization weighted indices that measure the performance of companies selected using ESG criteria. The DJSI World applies a transparent, rules-based constituent selection process based on the companies’ S&P Global ESG Score resulting from the annual S&P Global CSA.

Mr. Chang Tsai-hsing (Jackie), Delta Electronics Thailand President, said, “Delta Thailand is honored to be in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for the second consecutive year. As a leading electronics company in Thailand and a global corporate citizen, we prioritize ESG and sustainability with our RE100 target of 100% renewable electricity in global operations by 2030. Delta’s continued success is only possible with the support of our stakeholders and all the people who are part of our growth story.”

In 2021, Delta solar rooftops generated 9,856 MWh of renewable energy and 7,281 GJ of annual electricity savings at company operations. From 2015 to 2020, Delta Thailand made a 44.7% reduction in accumulated energy intensity. The company also achieved a 29% reduction in GHG intensity by 2021 with 2017 as a base year.

Delta works with the Thai government and top universities to develop local engineering talent at the Delta Automation Academy. Around 3,000 Thai engineering students and over 30 professors have trained at Delta’s donated industrial automation labs and outstanding student talents have won prizes at the international Delta Advanced Automation Competition.

As a DJSI index member, Delta Thailand has a globally recognized ESG leadership role in Thailand and the region. The company’s sustainability activities include education and collaboration with partners and suppliers for anti-corruption and sustainable business promotion. Delta’s extensive reporting and data collection help to measure and encourage recycled materials usage and carbon footprint tracking of its products.

About Delta Electronics (Thailand) Public Company Limited

Founded in 1988, Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL. is a global producer of power and thermal management products and solutions. The company is a subsidiary of Delta Electronics, Inc. with the mission statement, “To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow,” which reflects the company’s strong belief in sustainable development especially with issues related to the environment.

As an energy-saving solutions provider with core competencies in power electronics and innovative research and development, Delta’s business categories include Power Electronics, Automation, and Infrastructure. The company’s global presence is supported by its sales offices in key regions around the world; manufacturing facilities in India, Slovakia and Thailand; and several R&D centers located in Thailand, India, Germany and other countries.

Delta continues to earn numerous recognitions for its achievements in the region and domestically. Some awards won include the prestigious ASEAN Business Award, Stock Exchange of Thailand’s Best Company Performance Award and the coveted Prime Minister’s Best Industry Award.

For detailed information about Delta Thailand, please visit: www.deltathailand.com

