AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • licensing agreement

Everlaw Expands in Australia and New Zealand Through Strategic Partnership with Adio

PRNewswire December 16, 2022

Agreement will accelerate adoption of modern ediscovery to legal teams in the region

OAKLAND, Calif., Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Everlaw, the cloud-native investigation and litigation platform, and adio, an ediscovery provider in Australia, today announced a multi-year strategic partnership to bring Everlaw’s cloud-based service ediscovery platform to legal customers in Australia and New Zealand. The  agreement is the latest in Everlaw’s new partnership program, which aims to deliver Everlaw-specific expertise — especially for the complex operations of law firms and the growing needs of corporate in-house counsel.

Everlaw logo

The collaboration combines adio’s deep IT and ediscovery expertise with Everlaw’s cloud-based ediscovery platform to deliver a streamlined and sophisticated ediscovery solution to the Australian and New Zealand market. Adio will focus on delivering Everlaw’s state-of-the-art technology, rich collaboration features, advanced AI and a modern, intuitive interface and to continue to tie together the value and business outcomes customers know and expect from Everlaw.

Legal teams need to be agile and move quickly in order to efficiently and accurately uncover the evidence needed to argue and win cases, but legacy tools based on hosted services and manual processes hold them back. Cloud-based ediscovery tools provide an incomparable speed, scalability and security and many agree: 96% of legal professionals view the shift to the cloud as inevitable by 2024, according to an Everlaw survey. In addition, legal teams deploying cloud-based, software-as-a-service solutions reported real benefits to workflow efficiency, developing predictable cost reduction models and making use of advanced tools in the ediscovery process.

“Adio is excited to partner with Everlaw to bring a complete technology stack to Australian and New Zealand lawyers,” said adio Founder Ben Kennedy. “Everlaw delivers cutting-edge technology that is easy to use and raises the bar for dealing with data quickly when preparing for litigation, undertaking ediscovery, responding to regulatory requests, and assessing data breaches.”

“Trusted partners like adio, who bring years of expertise and have a deep understanding of the complex needs of customers in Australia and New Zealand, help provide transformational outcomes for customers,” said Rich Liu, chief revenue officer at Everlaw. “We’re thrilled to expand our global reach with thought leaders like adio to further our mission.”

To learn more about Everlaw’s partner program, visit https://www.everlaw.com/partners/ and read Rich Liu’s blog post. 

About adio
Adio’s purpose is to help our clients advance their discovery. We carry a genuine empathy for the client to realise quick, secure, and cost-effective outcomes. Our deep IT and e-discovery expertise enables us to deliver streamlined and sophisticated eDiscovery solutions. We are distinguished by our focus on regional support and our unique and constructive solutions. Adio team members have years of experience delivering Everlaw locally and internationally. Adio Founder, Ben Kennedy has worked with Everlaw to make specific enhancements for the Australian and New Zealand law firms and corporations. His experience supporting commercial litigation, regulatory and investigation matters of all sizes provides a solid foundation to advise clients on their collection and document management options.

About Everlaw
Everlaw helps legal teams navigate the increasingly complex ediscovery landscape to chart a straighter path to the truth. Trusted by Fortune 100 corporate counsel, 91 of the Am Law 200, and all 50 state attorneys general, Everlaw’s combination of intuitive experience, advanced technology, and partnership with customers empowers organizations to tackle the most pressing technological challenges—and transform their approach to discovery and litigation in the process. Founded in 2010 and based in Oakland, Calif., Everlaw is funded by top-tier investors, including Andreessen Horowitz, CapitalG, HIG Growth Partners, K9 Ventures, Menlo Ventures, and TPG Growth.

Learn more at https://www.everlaw.com

Media Contact:
Colleen Haikes
[email protected] 

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1919013/Everlaw_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Everlaw

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.