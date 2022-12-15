AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Gala Games’ MTRM and TOWN Reward Token are Listed on Coinstore.com

PRNewswire December 15, 2022

SINGAPORE, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Gala Games is building the largest decentralized network of gamers in the world and has made a popular release of blockchain games. Mirandus & Town Star:

MTRM (Mirandus) is the official reward coin of Gala’s upcoming MMORPG, Mirandus. The central mechanic of Mirandus is the player’s ability to own in-game assets, from land deeds to swords, armor, and magical items. Only 1650 total land deeds exist in the world of Mirandus, and almost all of them were sold in the game’s initial primary land sale in 2021. Often described as an open-world fantasy simulator, Mirandus (video link) will be one of the first games of its kind, where stories, characters, and experiences can be owned by players.

Coinstore Listing Article (MTRM)
Materium contract on Etherscan 
Official Mirandus website

TOWN (TownCoin) is the official reward coin of Gala’s flagship Web3 game of town and city builders, Town Star. Town Star was created by much of the same team that created Zynga hits like Farmville 2, Zynga Poker, and Words with Friends.

Town Star allows gamers to own their game items as NFTs, playing them in-game for crucial advantages in regular competition servers. Prizes are awarded to the top finishers in many of these competitions in the form of GALA, the core cryptocurrency of the Gala Games Ecosystem. In May of 2022 alone, $2 million was awarded to Town Star players for weekly competitions.

TownCoin contract on Etherscan 
Official Town Star website

About Gala Games

Gala Games is building the largest decentralized network of gamers in the world. Using Web3 technology, and powered by a wealth of experience and expertise from professional gaming, Gala Games aims to empower players through asset ownership, economies built on rewards, and unprecedented AAA gaming experiences.

Learn more about the Gala Games Ecosystem at the Gala.Games.

About Coinstore

Founded in 2020 by well-experienced Fintech professionals from some of the most renowned crypto exchanges, Coinstore.com has amassed over 180 employees worldwide, serving more than 1.8M registered users in 175 countries. As a leading global provider of financial infrastructure and technology in the field of the crypto economy, Coinstore.com aims to become the preferred cryptocurrency trading platform and digital service provider worldwide.

SOURCE Coinstore.com

