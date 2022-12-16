AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
PHNIX Launches New R290 Everest Series Air To Water Heat Pump To Australia Market

PRNewswire December 16, 2022

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — PHNIX is proud to announce that it is the first Chinese heat pump manufacturer that launches R290 air to water heat pump. To Integrate into the Australia market, it brings its top energy-saving and environmental protection solutions R290 air to water heat pump- Everest Series, which combines multiple excellent features, representing PHNIX current state-of-the-art heat pump technology

PHNIX New R290 Everest Series Heat Pump

A+++ High Efficiency

To adapt to the local climate, the compressor of the heat pump has been optimized. Coupled with high-efficiency fans, finned heat exchangers with special flow path design and air ducts designed by fluid simulation, the ErP of Everst Series has reached A+++, the leading level in the heat pump industry. Also, its SCOP is above 5.20, meaning that it can run efficiently all year round.

40dB(A) Ultra-silent

The noise level of the Everest Series can maintain very low, providing a peaceful experience for users. The sound pressure is kept to as low as 40dB(A) at 1m distance. On the one hand, PHNIX’s team has upgraded the fan motor, whose structure and materials are both optimized. On the other hand, the case and the compressor are equipped with sound-absorbing materials to realize ultra-silent effect.

Delicate Appearance

After careful market research and analysis on customer feedback, PHNIX has carried out new design on the appearance of this heat pump. From the point of view of color matching, the combination of black and gray makes the whole machine more elegant. Most importantly, the machine comes with advanced rubber shock-absorbing feet, which simplifies the installation process.

” As a leader in the heat pump industry, PHNIX has been committed to practicing the concept of low carbon and environmental protection. After a long period of research and development, PHNIX finally found the next generation of environmentally friendly and low-carbon new refrigerant replacement solutions: R290 Everest Series Air To Water Heat Pump.” Said Jab Fan, Sales Director in charge of PHNIX house heating/cooling+ DHW heat pump division.

About PHNIX

As the leading heat pump manufacturer in China, PHNIX is an international enterprise specializing in the R&D and production of heat pumps and energy-saving solutions. Almost 50% of PHNIX products are exported to Europe, North America, and other overseas markets. To learn more about PHNIX and its products, please visit www.phnix-e.com.

SOURCE PHNIX ECO-ENERGY SOLUTION

