AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Guizhou Satellite TV released a video: Musical journey of international student Beloved Mebhena from Zimbabwe in Dong Village, Congjiang, Guizhou

PRNewswire December 16, 2022

GUIYANG, China, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Congjiang is located in the southeast of Guizhou Province, China. There is Zhanli Village, which is known as “Xanadu”, Xiaohuang Dong Village, a far and near famous village for Dong songs, and Jiabang Terraces, one of the four most beautiful terraces of China.

The short video series “Be My Guest” produced by Guizhou Satellite TV invites foreigners to visit Guizhou in the form of a reality show to record their real life on the spot. In this episode, an international student named Beloved Mebhena from Zimbabwe came to Zhanli Village, Congjiang, Guizhou to visit her Dong friend Wu Xinping, hoping to learn the real Guizhou folk music here. In the Dong Village, Beloved Mebhena learned to sing the Grand Song of the Dong ethnic group with Pan Sayinhua, the representative inheritor of the Dong Song of the National Intangible Cultural Heritage Project, and followed Wu Xinping to attend the “Xing Ge Zuo Yue” event, where young Dong people express affection to each other. Moreover, she also visited the fairyland-like Jiabang Terraces in Congjiang.

The Jiabang Terraces are a visual feast prepared by Xinping for Beloved Mebhena. The melody of the Dong songs has been lingering in the head of Beloved Mebhena. This musical journey allowed Beloved Mebhena to make her wish come true. Beloved Mebhena said that she really likes Dong songs, and she likes the passionate Dong people here as well, and at the same time she felt the happiness that the music brings her.

Contact: Yu Xiaoying
Tel.: 0086851-85377412
Email: [email protected]
YouTube-Link: https://youtu.be/nw6Jt5yaSd4 

 

Guizhou Satellite TV Logo

SOURCE Guizhou Satellite TV

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.