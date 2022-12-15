AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

THOMAS SABO presents the Spring/Summer Collection 2023

PRNewswire December 16, 2022

LAUF AN DER PEGNITZ, Germany, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Inspired by ancient mythology, 1970s pop, Y2K trends and 1990s minimalism, THOMAS SABO presents a collection that takes you on a journey through time and space, exploring different styles and eras.

The creations open up colour worlds ranging from earthy tones in yellow and orange to vibrant turquoise and glamorous pink. With pieces ranging from opulent to simple to playful, the versatile collection for the coming season features new arrivals in the Sterling Silver, Rebel at heart, Charm Club, Eyewear and Watch lines as well as the curated TS Exclusive line.

TS Exclusive: Inspired by ancient coins and sunken treasures, the new Mystic Island collection is defined by its hand-crafted designs. Necklaces are strung with THOMAS SABO coins, reinterpreting the iconic symbol of the snake.

Sterling Silver: The Heritage Pink series gleams with hand-faceted stones in pink set in delicate necklaces, earrings and opulent cocktail rings.

Rebel at heart: Seize the day – Carpe diem! The Rebel Cliffs series artfully implements this motto. The primary symbol is the hourglass, which decorates all the pieces in stylised fashion.

Charm Club: Inspired by the Y2K trend, the Charming Pop series is one that adds new facets to the Charming collection. In three-dimensional design language that is reminiscent of big helium balloons, it features pastel-coloured hearts and flowers.

From 12 January 2023, the THOMAS SABO Spring/Summer Collection 2023 will be available in stores around the world, in the online shop at www.thomassabo.com and at selected retail partners.

About THOMAS SABO

THOMAS SABO has designed and sold watches and sunglasses, in addition to its core segment of handcrafted jewellery in 925 Sterling silver. Founded in 1984 by Thomas Sabo in Lauf, the company is represented in more than 70 countries worldwide, through its own flagship stores, points of sale, wholesale partners and the online store at www.thomassabo.com.

Sarina Förster
Tel: +49-(0)9123-9715786
Mail: [email protected]

SOURCE THOMAS SABO GmbH & Co. KG

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.