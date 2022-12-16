AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
LG CEO TO SHARE COMPANY’S VISION FOR THE FUTURE AT CES 2023

PRNewswire December 16, 2022

Under Theme of ‘Life’s Good’, Company to Present Roadmap and Introduce New 2023 Product Lineups at Upcoming CES Press Conference

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — LG Electronics (LG) today announced that it will be making an in-person return to CES®, operating a physical exhibition booth and holding its LG World Premiere press conference on the ground in Las Vegas this January. The press conference, themed ‘Life’s Good,’ is scheduled to get under way at 08:00 (PST) on January 4 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center.

LG Electronics (LG) today announced that it will be making an in-person return to CES®, operating a physical exhibition booth and holding its LG World Premiere press conference on the ground in Las Vegas this January. (PRNewsfoto/LG Electronics)

To begin the event, CEO William Cho will take to the stage to present his vision for the future of LG, sharing key areas of focus for 2023 and beyond. CEO Cho will touch on the company’s innovations for a better life, the new challenges it undertook to expand customer experiences and LG’s unrelenting promise to protect the environment and contribute to the creation of a more inclusive society.

LG will also debut its latest innovative products and smart lifestyle solutions designed to provide exceptional customer experiences and value. This includes the LG OLED TV, which is taking the next step forward in celebration of its tenth anniversary, and a new paradigm of home appliances providing additional value even after purchase.

The press conference will be livestreamed on the company’s website (www.LG.com/CES2023) and LG Global YouTube channel, where visitors can also check out all of the new LG lifestyle solutions unveiled at CES 2023.

About LG Electronics Inc.

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 75,000. LG’s four companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions – combined for global sales of over USD 63 billion in 2021. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, service robots, automotive components and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.

 

SOURCE LG Electronics

