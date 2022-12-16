AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
HKEX Welcomes Asia’s First Crypto Asset ETFs

PRNewswire December 16, 2022
  • HKEX is first exchange in Asia to offer crypto asset exposure through ETFs
  • ADT of Hong Kong-listed ETPs reached HK$11.8 billion YTD 2022, up 50% year-on-year

HONG KONG, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) is pleased to welcome today (Friday) Asia’s first crypto asset ETFs, further expanding its product ecosystem by offering Hong Kong and international investors even greater choice.

The two new ETFs listed today – CSOP Bitcoin Futures ETF (Stock code: 3066) and CSOP Ether Futures ETF (Stock code: 3068), both managed by CSOP Asset Management Limited, track the standardised, cash-settled Bitcoin futures contracts and Ether futures contracts traded on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) respectively.

HKEX Chief Operating Officer and Co-Head of Markets Wilfred Yiu said: “The two crypto asset ETFs listing today are an exciting addition to our increasingly large and diverse ETP ecosystem here in Hong Kong.  They provide investors with exposure to the digital asset space for the first time in Asia and reflect both our ongoing commitment to, and the market’s appetite for, the digital economy.  We look forward to welcoming more themed ETFs and more digital asset products to our markets in the months ahead.”

ETFs are one of the fastest-growing segments in HKEX’s markets, with the diversity of product available in Hong Kong continuing to expand in 2022: highlights have included the listings of the first metaverse ETF, the first carbon futures ETF, the first blockchain ETF, and the inclusion of ETFs in Stock Connect.

In addition, the average daily turnover of Exchange Traded Products (ETPs), including ETFs and Leveraged and Inverse Products (L&I Products), for the first 11 months increased 50 per cent to HK$11.8 billion when compared with HK$7.8 billion for the same period last year, reflecting strong growth of market interest in these products. As of November 2022, 168 ETPs were listed on HKEX, with a market capitalisation of HK$373.5 billion.

Further information about Hong Kong-listed ETPs is available in HKEX website.

About HKEX

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) is a publicly-traded company (Stock Code: 388) and one of the world’s leading global exchange groups, offering a range of equity, derivative, commodity, fixed income and other financial markets, products and services, including the London Metals Exchange.

As a superconnector and gateway between East and West, HKEX facilitates the two-way flow of capital, ideas and dialogue between China and the rest of world, through its pioneering Connect schemes, increasingly diversified product ecosystem and its deep, liquid and international markets.

HKEX is a purpose-led organisation which, across its business and through the work of HKEX Foundation, seeks to connect, promote and progress its markets and the communities it supports for the prosperity of all.

www.hkexgroup.com 

 

SOURCE Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX)

