Mahidol University Created VR Contents for Teaching Skills of Infectious Disease Treatment and Held a Remote VR Seminar for Japanese Medical Students Connecting Thailand and Japan

Collaborative Development of Infectious Disease Education VR with Jolly Good and Juntendo University

TOKYO, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Jolly Good Inc. (Chuo-ku, Tokyo, CEO: Kensuke Joji, hereinafter referred to as “Jolly Good”) held a bilateral medical VR seminar connecting Thailand and Japan at JITMM 2022, an international medical conference, utilizing VR teaching materials (*) developed in collaboration with Royal Mahidol University (Bangkok, Thailand, President: Professor Banchong Mahaisavariya, hereinafter referred to as “Mahidol University”) and Juntendo University (Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo, President: Hajime Arai) on infectious disease treatment unique to Mahidol University.

In this seminar, a lecturer from Mahidol University gave a remote VR lecture to Japanese medical students and residents with the aim of providing advanced Thai medical technology to Japanese medical educational institutions.

Thailand ranks fifth out of 74 countries throughout the world in the number of hospitals with JCI accreditation (an international standard for evaluating medical care) and has top-level medical care in Asia, in addition to which it possesses advanced treatment technology relating to a variety of infectious diseases. However, due to being an aging society, Thailand also faces a serious shortage of doctors and medical workers.

Therefore, moving forward, Jolly Good will continue to create VR teaching materials based on Thailand’s advanced medical technology in collaboration with Mahidol University, and beginning with this bilateral medical VR seminar, Jolly Good will work to share information with overseas medical institutions in a variety of situations regarding the advanced level of Thailand’s medical technology and will support efforts to attract overseas medical professionals to Thailand.

*This is a collaborative demonstration project between Jolly Good and Juntendo University for the introduction of medical education VR for the purpose of developing medical human resources through the use of VR at Royal Mahidol University and throughout Thailand. (For more information: https://newscast.jp/news/7194657)

There is a shortage of doctors in Thailand, and it is necessary to provide medical technology

At present, more than 20% of the population of Thailand is at least 60 years of age, and demand in the medical industry in the country is increasing. In addition, there is one doctor per 2,000 people, which means that there is a shortage of doctors compared to other countries (one doctor per 800 people in Europe, and one doctor per 600 people in Japan), and the demand for medical workers is increasing.

Therefore, as a national policy, Thailand formed a 10-year strategic plan for becoming a medical hub in 2016, and as related organizations work together to establish advanced medical industry systems, new measures to secure medical personnel are required.

Overview of bilateral VR seminar at Joint International Tropical Medicine Meeting (JITMM) 2022

Theme: Virtual Reality in Medical Education

Date: Wednesday, December 7

Location: Room C, Montien Hotel Surawong, Bangkok, Thailand

Juntendo University, Japan

Speaker: Assoc. Prof. Aongart Mahittikorn (Chairperson), Faculty of Tropical Medicine, Mahidol Uni.

Dr. Rapeepan Prasertbun, Faculty of Tropical Medicine, Mahidol Uni.

Prof. Toshio Naito M.D. (Chairperson), Department of General Medicine, Juntendo Uni.

Assoc. Prof. Hirotake Mori M.D., Department of General Medicine, Faculty of Medicine, Juntendo Uni.

Dr. Valenti Simon, Department of General Medicine, Juntendo Uni.

Yutaro Oikawa, Jolly Good Inc.

Overview of collaboratively developed medical education VR for infectious disease treatment

Theme: VR Content for Hands-On Learning of Staining Methods in Malaria Diagnosis

Malaria is a protozoan infection transmitted by the bite of Anopheles mosquitoes. It is endemic in tropical and subtropical regions around the world, infecting about 220 million people and killing an estimated 430,000 people per year. The basic diagnosis method for malaria is microscopic examination. Giemsa staining is a method of staining blood samples and is used for histopathologic diagnosis of malaria parasites and other blood parasites. VR is used to guide the dyeing steps and techniques necessary for proper sample preparation.

About Mahidol University ( https://mahidol.ac.th/ )

Mahidol University is Thailand’s top national university and the oldest university to offer bachelor’s degrees in medical-related fields. It is a comprehensive university consisting of 17 faculties, 6 vocational schools, and 8 research institutes, and actively conducts research and technical guidance related not only to medicine but also to human health. Its proactive approach as a research institute is highly regarded both domestically and internationally.

About Juntendo University ( https://www.juntendo.ac.jp/ )

Juntendo University is a comprehensive health university and graduate school university consisting of 6 departments, 3 research departments, and 6 affiliated hospitals. It promotes social contribution and human resource development at the international level through the three pillars of education, research, and medical care and practice. Juntendo University adopted Jolly Good’s VR solutions in 2021, and VR is already being used in various settings, including student education.

About Jolly Good Inc. (https://jollygood.co.jp/en)

Jolly Good is a medical technology company that develops high-precision VR solutions and healthcare services utilizing AI to analyze user behavior in the VR space. With various research institutions and companies, we provide services that support the evolution of medical care and people’s motivation in life by accelerating human growth and reintegration into society through medical education, support for people with disabilities, and treatment of mental illness utilizing technologies such as VR and AI.

[Corporate Philosophy]

Technology reveals its true value when used by those who need it.

[Mission / Vision / Value]

Mission: “Accelerate human growth with technology”

Vision: “Increase growth experiences and enrich your life”

Value: “Enjoy updates and focus on essence and value”

SOURCE Jolly Good