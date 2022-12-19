39 OUTSTANDING INNOVATIONS ANNOUNCED AS WINNERS AT THE INTERNATIONAL INNOVATION AWARDS 2022

SINGAPORE, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Enterprise Asia is pleased to confer the International Innovation Awards 2022 to 39 remarkable innovations. As one of the pillar of the Innovation Revolution movement spearheaded by Enterprise Asia since 2017, the award recognition program aims to create an innovation ecosystem for enterprises which is held annually to recognize outstanding innovations across the globe. This year marks the 6th edition of the awards which took place in Bangkok, Thailand in which the Awards was officiated by the Vice Minister for Commerce for Thailand Dr. Sansern Samalapa.

This year’s winning innovations embody the true essence of innovation in accelerating growth and efficiency and promoting inclusiveness, which aligns with the objective of the award recognition program—to provide businesses a global platform to showcase their innovations that unlock doors to a better and sustainable future and encourage organizations to continue investing in innovation.

The awards drew an exceptional mix of submissions across 19 countries such as Brazil, Cambodia, Germany, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Israel, Malaysia, Singapore, Spain, Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines, United Arab Emirates, and United States. 39 innovations were selected and crowned winners from over 200 applications through undergoing a rigorous evaluation process by a jury of prominent judges across three categories: Product, Service & Solution and Organization & Culture.

“We are facing a global crisis of dwindling resources. The expense of doing business rises with each passing day. This is where innovation comes in: the ‘extraordinary forces’ that businesses can unleash. Through innovation, we are not just protecting and extending our competitive edge but also future-proofing our businesses in a time of volatility, uncertainty and increasing complexity.” Richard Tsang, President of Enterprise Asia, stated in his welcome address.

Among the notable recipients of the ‘InnoCube’ under the Product Category include Far Eastern New Century with Recycled Waste-gas Based Polyester Fiber, which is the world’s first recycled waste-gas based polyester fabric, and First International Computer, Inc of Taiwan with FIC ADD (Advertisement Display For Automotive) which provides a new styled solution for car signage, and Dubai Police with Identification System :26 Rapidly Mutating Y-STR Single Multiplex Assay, which is a multiplex system DNA kit that contains special reagents for forensic genetic laboratories to differentiate related male individuals.

For the Service & Solution Category, the Export-Import Bank of Thailand was awarded for Solar Orchestra: An EXIM Thailand’s Climate Finance For Sustainable Export, which supports solar rooftop investments and carbon credit for small-scale projects to a single registration, and Medidata Solutions International Asia Pacific Pte Ltd of Singapore with its Sensor Cloud, which is a transformational approach to managing medical-grade sensors and devices and their clinical trial data.

Deloitte & Touche LLP of the United States claimed the accolade under the Organization & Culture Category with Deloitte Audit & Assurance: Innovating for Purpose campaign, which implements programs and initiatives to help further foster a culture of innovation in the workplace. The Road Transport Authority of the United Arab Emirates also emerged as a winner under the Organization & Culture Category with its RTA Innovation Culture Framework, which aims to make innovation an everyday practice by experimenting with new approaches to enrich its innovation culture.

Prior to the awards ceremony, the International Innovation Summit 2022 was held during the day. Themed “Building Breakthroughs with People-first Innovation”, the Summit is a transformative program featuring industry leaders from around the region and provides a platform to inspire important conversations and shaping the agenda in building human-centric organizational strategies.

Over 300 innovation experts, industry leaders, and policymakers across the globe gathered at the summit to share and exchange the latest insights on adopting people-first cultures to reshape the world of work and drive lifetime employability and sustainable economic growth.

At the Summit’s opening, Enterprise Asia Chairman Dr. Fong Chan Onn expressed that “A crucial element is often overshadowed as companies raced to make the next revolutionary breakthrough—People. Putting people first enables companies to develop adaptive capabilities and adopt agile and innovative ways of working in order to evolve and future-proof their organizations. By supporting people to realize their full potential, we are able to reshape organizational culture and structure and optimize for multi-disciplinary teamwork.”

The Summit’s speakers included Dr. Chinawut Chinaprayoon, Executive Vice President of the Digital Economy Promotion Agency (depa); Jakkris Tangkuampien, Corporate Innovation Coach, Ekipa Consultancy, and former Lead Innovation Practitioner at Pruksa Holding, Roche Thailand & ExxonMobil Thailand; Joseph Hong, Managing Director of Bosch Thailand & Laos PDR; William Malek, Director of the Rendanheyi SEAsia Research Center; Sayan Roy, Managing Director of B. Braun Thailand Ltd; Surachai Chatchalermpun, Country Cyber Security & Privacy Officer of Huawei Thailand; Paul Hutton, Co-Founder of the Ekipa Consultancy; Vivekanand Sistla, Head of R&D – Beauty & Wellbeing SEA at Unilever; Pattarapark Rangsrikitphoti, Head of Data Governance at the Prudential Life Assurance; Touchaphol Threechitdhanachai, Senior Agile Coach of Allianz Technology; Dr. Rak Vorrakitpokatorn, President of the Export-Import Bank of Thailand (EXIM Thailand); Collin Jin, Deloitte Asia Pacific Audit & Assurance Innovation Leading Partner of Deloitte & Touche LLP; Tsvetelina Müller, Integrated Disease Value Lead Breast Cancer and Hematology at Roche; Paphonwit Chaiwatanodom, Co-founder & Chief Executive Officer of Agnos Health.

RECIPIENTS OF THE INTERNATIONAL INNOVATION AWARDS 2022

PRODUCT CATEGORY WINNING INNOVATION COMPANY COUNTRY/ REGION AXDIF – AN INTEGRATION OF PRODUCTIVITY APPS ELABRAM GROUP INDONESIA BEST PROBIOTICS, WONDERFUL LIFE_SYNGEN PATENTED FUNCTIONAL PROBIOTICS SERIES SYNGEN BIOTECH. CO., LTD. TAIWAN BLUE DIRECT DIODE LASER TURNING POINT LASERS CORPORATION TAIWAN DELOITTE OMNIA ESG MODULE: TURNING CHAOS INTO CLARITY DELOITTE & TOUCHE LLP UNITED STATES EZECOM MOBILE APPLICATION EZECOM CAMBODIA FESPIXON® ONENESS BIOTECH CO., LTD. TAIWAN FIC ADD (ADVERTISEMENT DISPLAY FOR AUTOMOTIVE) FIRST INTERNATIONAL COMPUTER, INC TAIWAN FINSTRO TRADE: INTEGRATED B2B PAYMENTS MANAGEMENT FINSTRO UNITED STATES GT BRIGHTENING C+ WITH GLUTATHIONE GTCOSMETICS MANUFACTURING INC. PHILIPPINES IDENTIFICATION SYSTEM :26 RAPIDLY MUTATING Y-STR SINGLE MULTIPLEX ASSAY DUBAI POLICE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES PET WASTE UPCYCLING TECHNOLOGY FAR EASTERN NEW CENTURY TAIWAN RECYCLED WASTE-GAS BASED POLYESTER FIBER FAR EASTERN NEW CENTURY TAIWAN TROY CAR EXOS SHINE-ON BIOMEDICAL CO., LTD. TAIWAN

SERVICE & SOLUTION CATEGORY WINNING INNOVATION COMPANY COUNTRY/ REGION AI RIDE DEMAND PREDICTION CLOUD MILE INC., TAIWAN BRANCH TAIWAN AVIATION SECURITY RISK ASSESSMENT AND ANALYSIS SYSTEM DUBAI POLICE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES BEVERAGE INNOVATION FREDLEY GROUP OF COMPANIES PHILIPPINES BIG CITY SERVICES EASILY ACCESSIBLE BY PHONE FAR EASTERN BIG CITY SHOPPING MALLS CO.,LTD. TAIWAN COSDENT SMILE DESIGN COSDENT CO., LTD. THAILAND D8AI BOT AS A SERVICE: ENTERPRISE INTELLIGENCE BOT D8AI INC. TAIWAN DELOITTE OMNIA: INNOVATING WITH TRUST AT THE CENTER DELOITTE & TOUCHE LLP UNITED STATES ELABRAM HR SOLUTIONS ELABRAM GROUP INDONESIA EMERGENCY DATA PLATFORM (EDP) NEW TAIPEI CITY GOVERNMENT TAIWAN GRAPHJET TECHNOLOGY’S STATE-OF-THE-ART TECHNOLOGY IN PRODUCING GRAPHITE & GRAPHENE FROM PALM OIL WASTE, PALM KERNEL SHELLS GRAPHJET TECHNOLOGY SDN BHD MALAYSIA INDUSTRIAL DIGITALIZATION INCLUSION DIGIHUA INTELLIGENT SYSTEMS CO., LTD. TAIWAN ING-MA, DENGUE VIRTUAL HUMAN TAKEDA THAILAND, LTD. THAILAND MEDIDATA SENSOR CLOUD MEDIDATA SOLUTIONS INTERNATIONAL ASIA PACIFIC PTE LTD. SINGAPORE MIKO DRIP AND URINE MONITORING SYSTEM MIKOTEK INFORMATION INC. TAIWAN POWERED BY AUTOPASS AUTOPASS INC. TAIWAN PROJECT LOVE EZECOM CAMBODIA RCBC DISKARTECH RIZAL COMMERCIAL BANKING CORPORATION PHILIPPINES SOLAR ORCHESTRA: AN EXIM THAILAND’S CLIMATE FINANCE FOR SUSTAINABLE EXPORT EXPORT-IMPORT BANK OF THAILAND THAILAND THE READER REWARDS SYSTEM ET NEW MEDIA HOLDING CO., LTD. TAIWAN YUANTA MR. FUND APP YUANTA SECURITIES INVESTMENT TRUST CO., LTD. TAIWAN

ORGANIZATION & CULTURE CATEGORY WINNING INNOVATION COMPANY COUNTRY/ REGION COMMUNITY HEALTH PLATFORM FOR ALL AGES FAR EASTERN BIG CITY SHOPPING MALLS CO.,LTD. TAIWAN DELOITTE AUDIT & ASSURANCE: INNOVATING FOR PURPOSE DELOITTE & TOUCHE LLP UNITED STATES ONE KRUNGTHAI KRUNGTHAI BANK PCL THAILAND RTA INNOVATION CULTURE FRAMEWORK ROAD TRANSPORT AUTHORITY UNITED ARAB EMIRATES WORKING IN DIVERSITY, EQUITY AND INCLUSION CULTURE. ELABRAM GROUP INDONESIA YUNG CHING REALTY GROUP, INTEGRITY IS TOP PRIORITY. YUNG-CHING REALTY GROUP TAIWAN

