Comarch Receives “Partnership Award” from Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC)

KRAKÓW, Poland, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — A global provider of technologically advanced IT systems and services, has received a “Partnership Award” from Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC), a leading energy group that operates in the oil & gas industry. To commemorate 7+ years of highly successful business collaboration, the award was presented to the Founder, President and CEO of Comarch SA, Professor Janusz Filipiak, by three ENOC representatives – Zaid Alqufaidi, Managing Director at ENOC, Taleb Al Saleh, Director of Retail Marketing at ENOC, and Suryaveer Singh, Head of Loyalty at ENOC – during their visit to Comarch’s Headquarters in Krakow, Poland on May 23rd, 2022.

The “Partnership Award” is presented by ENOC to businesses whose actions had a significant impact on the company’s growthand strategic development. The support that Comarch has provided ENOC with over the last 7+ years covers many different business areas, including customer loyalty & marketing, and has thus played an important role in helping ENOC achieve many of its business goals.

“The collaboration with ENOC highlights Comarch’s strategy focused on building long-term business partnerships and creating innovative and highly practical IT products and services. Both the recent visit of the UAE Ambassador, Dr. Eman Al Salami, and the award we received from ENOC show that Comarch is one of the leading IT players in the Middle East today.” – said Janusz Filipiak, President and CEO of Comarch SA.

“It was my first visit to the Comarch HQ and I must say that seeing the amount of work that the company puts in innovation and R&D, I am convinced that the partnership with Comarch will bring us many more benefits.” – said Zaid Alqufaidi, Managing Director at ENOC.

ENOC’s “Yes Rewards” loyalty program, nominated at this year’s International Loyalty Awards in the “Best Use of Mobile & Social” category, is powered by Comarch’s loyalty management platform for building immersive loyalty programs and marketing campaigns. During the first month after go-live, the program had more than 200 thousand members, while each loyalty campaign generated 2 to 3 times higher turnover. What is important, ENOC was the first company working with Comarch that decided to create a fully digital loyalty program driven by a mobile application – without any physical cards.

“Comarch Loyalty Management, the tool we are currently using, provides us with what is most important, and that is – short time-to-market. The oil & gas industry in the Middle East is full of challenges and requires providing customers with unique offers through a comprehensive and, at the same time, intuitive interface. I must admit that the tasks I set for Comarch while building the “Yes” application were not easy. However, the end result speaks for itself – ENOC’s loyalty program has achieved the fastest membership growth in the history of loyalty programs in the United Arab Emirates!” – said Suryaveer Singh, Head of Loyalty at ENOC.

The collaboration between ENOC and Comarch is far from over. The companies are in the midst of discussions concerning further development of the loyalty program and a new AI project that aims to automate some of the marketing processes carried out by ENOC. The partnership will also move on to other business areas such as healthcare (diagnostic points) and Smart Video Analytics.

“Historically speaking, ENOC was Comarch’s 4th client in the Middle East – but the first where we had the opportunity to participate in the system development process – from the consulting project stage. The project we started 7 years ago has become a huge commercial success. Over time, we have further developed our cooperation with the client by adding new modules and packages of additional services, including hosting provided by Comarch’s Data Center in Dubai. We are currently preparing to start an AI project and install a dedicated diagnostic point for tanker drivers. This will be a new chapter in our partnership.” – said Bartosz Demczuk, Senior Vice President at Comarch Middle East.

For more information about Comarch’s loyalty marketing platform and its various loyalty projects carried out in the Middle East, go to www.comarch.com.

ABOUT EMIRATES NATIONAL OIL COMPANY (ENOC)

Emirates National Oil Company Group (ENOC) is a leading integrated global oil and gas player operating across the energy sector value chain. Servicing thousands of customers across 60 markets, the Group employs a workforce of over 9,000 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations and technologies and best practices towards the UAE’s social and economic development.

ABOUT COMARCH

Comarch is a global provider of advanced yet easy-to-use software solutions and services designed to help today’s companies drive business performance, increase customer lifetime value, and improve ROI. Comarch’s loyalty clients include JetBlue Airways, Heathrow Airport, Vietnam Airlines, LATAM Airlines Group, BP, Carrefour, Galeries Lafayette, Auchan, and True Value.

SOURCE Comarch