AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

GIGABYTE Emphasizes Friendly Design Across Product Lines to Enhance User Experience

PRNewswire December 20, 2022

TAIPEI, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — GIGABYTE, the world’s leading computer brand, is known for its stylish and high-performing motherboards, graphics cards, gaming monitors, and more. The award-winning products are praised by worldwide consumers for their class-leading build quality and performance. What makes GIGABYTE products even more impressive is their friendly designs based on a thorough understanding of user needs and expectations. These ingenious designs are primed to make the products easier to assemble and upgrade for a much-enhanced user experience.

GIGABYTE’s Intel-based Z790 series and AMD AM5-based X670, B650 gaming motherboards are equipped with tech that makes PC building and upgrades as easy as possible. The DIY-friendly PCIe EZ-Latch design allows users to easily detach the graphics card from the PCIe slot with a quick-release mechanism; the M.2 EZ-Latch makes installing M.2 SSDs effortless thanks to the screwless design. These latest-gen motherboards also support Intel XMP and AMD EXPO overclocking memory modules for maximum compatibility, and GIGABYTE BIOS comes packaged with pre-installed profiles to help users get greater performance with ease.

Alongside GIGABYTE graphics cards’ monstrous performance, the latest AORUS RTX™ 40 series MASTER models feature LCD Edge View, an LCD screen that lets users monitor key performance in real-time or customize their PC with their favorite graphics or animation. The new anti-sag bracket is tailored to GIGABYTE RTX™ 40 series air-cooled graphics cards and provides optimized reinforcement without interfering with the overall appearance.

From the exclusive tactical features to Arm edition models, the friendly designs further extend to GIGABYTE’s gaming monitor lineup which is built with gamers in mind and focuses on the features they need. Tactical features, including Black Equalizer 2.0, Aim Stabilizer, and more, are in-game enhancements that help gamers sharpen their gaming skills. GIGABYTE M series monitors also include KVM technology that lets users connect to and switch between multiple devices using only a single set of monitor, keyboard, and mouse. Lastly, the M32U and M28U Arm Edition gaming monitors are the ultimate space-saving/ergonomic solution that frees up the workspace and adapts to various scenarios based on users’ needs.

GIGABYTE always puts user-friendliness high on the list when designing its products and keeps striving to eliminate pain points for a better user experience. For more information about how GIGABYTE takes PC experience to the next level, please refer to https://bit.ly/gigabyte_friendly_design

SOURCE GIGABYTE

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.