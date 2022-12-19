AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • merger, acquisition and takeover

iM Global Partner announces strategic investment in Berkshire Asset Management

PRNewswire December 19, 2022

PARIS, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — iM Global Partner, a leading global asset management network, today announced the acquisition of a strategic, non-controlling stake in Berkshire Asset Management (“Berkshire”), which becomes iM Global Partner’s 9th Partner. Through this strategic partnership, Berkshire joins iM Global Partner’s extensive global asset management family and distribution network.

iM Global Partner Logo

Located in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, Berkshire is an independent investment advisor specialized in dividend-focused US equity portfolios through its flagship Dividend Growth strategy. The company was formed in 1986* and is employee owned. The team prides itself on its exacting investment philosophy and process and focuses on identifying perennial dividend growers before they are fully recognized by the market, using a forward-looking, bottom-up selection process.

Berkshire has a client-centric approach and offers high-quality client service and it managed US$3.96 billion in assets under advisement as at end October 2022.

Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer of Berkshire, Kenneth J. Krogulski, said:

 “We are extremely excited to be part of iM Global Partner’s world class network of leading asset and wealth management firms. The partnership with iM Global Partner brings a wealth of expertise to existing and future Berkshire clients. It solidifies and increases the longevity, consistency and structure of the Berkshire team, and enhances what we can achieve for our clients. Their investment is an incredible vote of confidence in our team, our investment process and importantly our future.”  

Philippe Couvrecelle, CEO and Founder of iM Global Partner commented:

“We are delighted to welcome the Berkshire Asset Management team into the iM Global Partner fold. They have a unique identity, like many of our other Partners, and their concentrated, long-term value-oriented approach perfectly fits the iM Global Partner ethos. Our success in attracting new Partners is down to both our aligned mindsets and our support for entrepreneurialism. These characteristics and our minority position ensure that each of our Partners retain their autonomy and independence, and this enables us to fuel each other’s growth.”

Jeff Seeley, Deputy CEO – CEO iM Global Partner Fund Management added:

“Berkshire Asset Management has an exceptional reputation with clients and financial advisors nationwide in the US and we look forward to partnering with them to introduce their strategies moving forward. Their focus to conservatively grow capital for clients, while striving to offer a safe and growing income stream, provides the opportunity for investors to diversify – and indeed complement – other parts of their asset allocation.”

Media contact: [email protected]

 

SOURCE iM Global Partner

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.