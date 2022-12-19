JLL Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Financial Performance, Best Practices Implementations, and Leadership Focus in the APAC Facility Management Market

JLL’s competitive positioning, average renewal rate of 95%, more than 450 customers, and technological advancements contribute to its market leadership position.

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, Frost & Sullivan assessed the Asia-Pacific facility management industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Jones Lang LaSalle Property Consultants Pte Ltd (JLL) with the 2022 Asia-Pacific Facility Management Company of the Year Award. The company’s suite of services addresses clients’ space-related needs and helps them shape their workplace and portfolios to offer better workforce support, specifically focusing on the disruptions caused by COVID-19. Organic business development with existing clients, the upsell of innovative solutions, and successful new contracts contributed to a strong year-on-year growth in 2021. A high rate of contract renewals and successful new contracts in 2021 indicated high customer confidence, a preference for JLL’s solutions and brand name, and its excellent market reputation.

JLL provides standardized services across all regions and its value-added services give it an advantage over competitors. The company also tailored strategies for each sector’s successful penetration or expansion. Its Data Center+, the industry’s only global end-to-end, technology-enabled platform for owners, operators, and users, eliminates potential system failures and optimizes the total cost of ownership. It innovates and strengthens its offerings to adapt to evolving needs, and it explores value-added solutions to differentiate itself from other industry participants.

According to Janice Wung, a Frost & Sullivan Buildings Research Program Manager, “JLL’s ability to strategize, tap into upcoming opportunities in new sectors, and expand its footprint in targeted country markets while maintaining its leadership position in core markets reflects its leadership focus on building stiff barriers to entry and upholding its strong brand equity in the market.”

JLL also emphasizes sustainability in its technology adaption journey. The company has seen how organizations today are setting bigger sustainability ambitions than ever before, with many having net zero carbon goals but no clear strategies to accelerate the sustainability journey and progress. With Canopy – an industry-leading technology an analytics platform, JLL is able to help clients centralize, manage and monitor environmental data, allowing them to track sustainability projects from start to finish as well as calculate their carbon footprint and report on progress towards achieving their sustainability goals. This is achieved through a centralized platform which shows a consolidated view of consumption, costs, and emissions and supports variance reporting to model how changes in critical factors (e.g., portfolio size, occupancy, staffing, weather, energy conservation measures, and utility rates) will impact energy spending and emissions.

“JLL offers customer purchase and ownership experience to improve the strength and loyalty of its client relationships. With customer satisfaction, contract compliance, governance, talent, and performance, it raises the bar on operational excellence and customer value,” added Wung. For strong brand equity and overall performance, JLL earns Frost & Sullivan’s 2022 APAC Company of the Year Award in the facility management industry.

“It is an honour to be named Asia Pacific Facility Management Company of the Year by Frost & Sullivan. In an environment of evolving workplace trends and changing consumer needs, this award is a testament to the unwavering commitment and dedication of our team of 14,000 people across the region. As a firm, JLL is heavily investing in sustainability and technology to drive greater connection between work, worker and workplace which we have seen come to the forefront of conversations with decision makers,” says Susheel Koul, Division President, Work Dynamics, JLL Asia Pacific.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

About JLL

JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specialises in real estate and investment management. JLL shapes the future of real estate for a better world by using the most advanced technology to create rewarding opportunities, amazing spaces and sustainable real estate solutions for our clients, our people and our communities. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $19.4 billion, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of more than 102,000 as of September 30, 2022. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll.com.

