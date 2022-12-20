AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • environmental issue

Globe dominates ASEAN Corporate Governance Scorecard anew

PRNewswire December 20, 2022

MANILA, Philippines, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Leading digital solutions platform Globe dominated the ASEAN Corporate Governance Scorecard (ACGS) anew, bagging three awards at a virtual awarding ceremony held last December 1.

Globe received outstanding recognition as among the Top 3 Philippine Publicly-Listed Companies and part of the ASEAN Top 20 and the ASEAN Asset Class – Philippines for being at the forefront of corporate governance standards and practices. Globe bagged the same awards in the previous awarding ceremony.

“We are honored to be recognized through the prestigious ACGS Awards and rally the Philippines to be among the top corporate governance performers in the region,” said Globe Group President and CEO Ernest Cu, stressing that corporate governance plays a significant role in the company’s purpose.

Globe was also recognized for Best Corporate Governance under the Telecom – Asia category for two consecutive years from the Ethical Boardroom Corporate Governance Awards, proving its commitment to Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategies that help shape society’s sustainable future.

“At Globe, corporate governance is everybody’s business as we carry out our vision, mission, and core values in the delivery of our products and services. It is our duty that our customers and stakeholders feel this difference in how we perform and do business,” he added.

The ACGS is a joint effort of the ASEAN Capital Markets Forum (ACMF) and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) aimed at promoting integration within the region and the ASEAN as an investment asset class.

Assessment of the top ASEAN publicly-listed companies based on market capitalization was conducted using a Scorecard supported by rigorous methodology and benchmarked against international principles and best practices. The domestic ranking bodies (DRBs) of each participating ASEAN country lead the evaluation process of their respective domestic listed companies. The shortlisted companies undergo a peer review process where the DRBs are assigned to review the shortlist from another participating ASEAN country. The DRB for the Philippines is the Institute of Corporate Directors, which is also an organizer of the Awards ceremony.

Introduced in 2011, the ACGS recognizes corporate governance achievements of publicly-listed companies in the region, with the first inaugural awarding ceremony held in 2015. Globe has been consistently on the list since then.

Globe recognizes the importance of good governance in realizing its vision, carrying out its mission, and living out its values to create and sustain increased value for all stakeholders.

“The equilibrium between our business and our commitment to corporate governance principles propels us to achieve our goals in collaboration with one another. This is a journey that is worth pursuing as the principles and practices sustain a healthy business culture that gives value to our stakeholders,” said Marisalve Ciocson-Co, Globe Chief Compliance Officer, SVP for Law and Compliance, and Assistant Corporate Secretary.

Globe is committed to upholding the 10 UNGC principles and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs). The company has also made it to the FTSE4Good Index Series for the seventh consecutive year and received an “A” rating from MSCI ESG.

It was also recognized for Best Corporate Governance under the Telecom – Asia category for two consecutive awarding periods from the Ethical Boardroom Corporate Governance Awards, proving its dedication to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) that help shape society’s sustainable future.

To learn more about Globe, visit www.globe.com.ph.

Globe Press Room: https:/ www.globe.com.ph/about-us/newsroom.html 

Twitter: @talk2GLOBE │ Facebook: http:/ www.facebook.com/globeph

SOURCE Globe Telecom

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.