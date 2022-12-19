AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Huawei cooperated with the ASEAN Foundation — Sowing the Seeds for the Future

PRNewswire December 19, 2022

SINGAPORE, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Collaborating with the ASEAN Foundation, Huawei launched Seeds for the Future Asia Pacific 2022 involving 120 of the best students from 16 countries in the Asia Pacific region. The students took part in a nine-day digital bootcamp in Thailand while immersing themselves in technology and the experience of engaging with students from across cultures. Apart from that, the participants also created technological solutions that are able to answer today’s social problems through activities in Tech4Good.

Seeds For The Future 2022 participants who have continued working and made significant progress on their Tech4Good projects will join the Tech4Good 2022 Global Competition. Top finalists will pitch their final projects to a panel of internationally renowned judges on January, 2023.

Tech4Good is a competition designed to help young adults learn about the latest trends in digitalization and explore how digital technologies can address common social issues. The competition aims to raise students’ awareness of challenges to local sustainable development, encourage students to use the ICT skills they learn to explore solutions that are both technically and commercially viable, and help students turn their dreams into reality. Through Tech4Good, participants boost their creativity, hone their entrepreneurship skills, and develop a sense of social responsibility.

SOURCE Huawei Technologies

