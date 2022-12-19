AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hisense: How to Play the Three Cards of High-quality Growth

PRNewswire December 20, 2022

QINGDAO, China, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — On December 18th, Fisher Yu, SVP of Hisense, delivered a keynote speech at Hisense Global Partner Conference, announcing that Hisense will continue establishing a technological product range spanning LCD, laser display, and LED to provide a full display system solution around the home, business, and vehicle.

Hisense Improves itself in a Comprehensive Approach

Hisense, as the leading company in the globe, is not merely a single TV product manufacturer, but a researcher and an all-scene system display solution provider.

Over the past few years, Hisense has always believed that the competition for TVs is all-encompassing. Therefore, besides the display technology, Hisense has also been striving to be excellent in multiple aspects, including audio quality, content, user interface, industrial design, and AIOT, expanding its product layout and pushing the boundaries of its technological development.

Hisense’s Three Engines of High-Quality Growth

According to Yu, Hisense’s display technology has been upgraded to a brand-new level through decades of research and development, and there are three crucial aspects of its rapid and high-quality growth.

The upgrading ULED technology features most prominently in Hisense’s steady growth because it has brought TV picture quality to a new level. Hisense successfully released a new generation of display technology platform ULED X and its flagship product U8H. This high-end product contains the 8K AI PQ processor and the first 16-bit light control algorithm in the industry, allowing the product to achieve three times environmental contrast and twice the dynamic range of OLED TV.

The global debut of 8K Laser TV at the Global Partner Conference, represents another driver of Hisense’s advancement. Data from Omdia shows that Hisense owns 51% of the market in Laser TV sales from January to September this year, ranking TOP 1 in the world. Besides, thanks to the close coordination with upstream and downstream partners in the supply chain, Hisense has advanced the industry from 2K to 4K, and now to 8K, creating the most watching-friendly and impressive Laser TV.

Hisense’s widening product layout in LED technology has also contributed to its fast development. As Yu announced, in the popular Micro LED field, Hisense independently developed two series of LED direct display products, “Vision One” and “Vision X”, which largely promoted changes in product technology and product experience.

As the pioneer of the industry, Hisense is also committed to sustainable and low-carbon development. Its dedication to low-carbon and green living is applied to the entire process of product development, manufacturing, and recycling. For example, Hisense’s 100-inch Laser TV consumes about 1/3 to 1/2 the power of a conventional LCD TV of the same size.

Self-innovation is always the core concept that runs through Hisense’s brand development. In the future, Hisense will continue to promote the development of display technology, drive industrial upgrading through innovation and create a new benchmark for high-end TVs.

SOURCE Hisense

