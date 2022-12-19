AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
DSM BOOK FESTIVAL STARTS NEXT CHAPTER ON MARCH 25, 2023 IN DOWNTOWN DES MOINES; VENDOR APPLICATIONS NOW OPEN

PRNewswire December 20, 2022

GREATER DES MOINES, Iowa, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Tell all the book lovers in your life to keep their calendars free on Saturday, March 25 for the 2023 DSM Book Festival at Capital Square in Downtown Des Moines (DSM). The Festival connects people who love books with people who create them and features nationally acclaimed authors, hands-on workshops, children’s activities and more.

Greater Des Moines Partnership Logo

Applications for local authors, publishers and illustrators are now open. Interested parties must submit their applications by Jan. 16, 2023. Local nonprofits wishing to host a booth for their organization may also apply to earn a spot at the event. Nonprofit applications close on Jan. 23, 2023. The DSM Book Festival is also offering an opportunity for select merchants to promote themselves and sell their goods to Festival guests. Those interested may apply online through Monday, Jan. 23, 2023.

“The DSM Book Festival team is excited to welcome everyone back in March for a day filled with fun storytelling, compelling interactive activities and support for our local literary community,” said Amelia Klatt, Director of Events at the Greater Des Moines Partnership. “We hope that all Greater Des Moines residents and guests take the opportunity to support local authors and creatives during the event, and we also encourage all attendees to extend that support to other local Downtown businesses as they explore the city during The Festival.”

More details, including headlining authors and additional interactive Festival activities, will be announced in the coming months. Learn more at DSMbookfestival.com.

About Downtown, DSM, Inc.

Downtown DSM, Inc. is part of the Greater Des Moines Partnership and is dedicated to ensuring the continued growth of Downtown Des Moines (DSM). A strong region needs a strong Downtown. Downtown DSM, Inc. leads efforts to drive development, placemaking and events in Downtown DSM. It promotes a strong Downtown through integration of retail, restaurants, businesses, housing, events and placemaking.

About the Greater Des Moines Partnership

The Greater Des Moines Partnership is the economic and community development organization that serves Greater Des Moines (DSM), Iowa. Together with 24 Affiliate Chambers of Commerce, more than 6,500 Regional Business Members and more than 365 Investors, The Partnership drives economic growth with one voice, one mission and as one region. Through innovation, strategic planning and global collaboration, The Partnership grows opportunity, helps create jobs and promotes DSM as the best place to build a business, a career and a future. Learn more at DSMpartnership.com.

Contact:

Kyle Oppenhuizen
[email protected]
(515) 286-4972   
Learn More About DSM USA

 

SOURCE Greater Des Moines Partnership

