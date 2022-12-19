AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • contract

SS&C signs agreement with Mine Super to deliver administration services to members

PRNewswire December 20, 2022

Mine Super outsources administration to SS&C

WINDSOR, Conn., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced it had secured the Mine Superannuation Fund (Mine Super), which manages AUD 12 billion of funds on behalf of 55,000 members, as its first client to deliver superannuation administration services in Australia.

SS&C Technologies

SS&C is the world’s largest fund administrator and leading outsourcing provider. The agreement with Mine Super establishes the foundation for SS&C’s new superannuation administration business for the APAC region. Mine Super brings a wealth of experience in superannuation administration to SS&C and will be central to SS&C expanding its superannuation offering in Australia.

SS&C’s Head of Global Investor and Distribution Solutions, Nick Wright, said SS&C is pleased to work with Mine Super. “This agreement represents an alignment of strategies, allowing Mine Super to continue focusing on member-first outcomes through SS&C’s modern, differentiated administration offering. The teams transferring to SS&C are pivotal to providing exceptional service for Mine Super’s members and key to the growth of our BPO offering in Australia,” he said.

Mine Super Chair Christina Langby said, “We are excited to be working with SS&C to provide our members with access to leading technology capabilities, which will allow us to deliver superior member outcomes. We look forward to working with SS&C to provide best in class member experiences.”

Chief Executive Officer of Mine Super Vasyl Nair said, “Having worked with the SS&C team for a number of years, it became clear that their global expertise in BPO could be leveraged onshore. We’re proud to externalise our administration to such a large and well-established business that will continue to enable Mine Super to deliver better value and service to our members.”

Mine Super members will benefit from SS&C’s continued investments in intelligent automation and digital technologies. The solution will deliver superior digital experiences for members, driving greater member engagement and stronger retirement outcomes.

About Mine Super

Established in 1941, Mine Super is a ‘superannuation’ pension fund dedicated to serving the retirement needs of its members. Mine Super employs over 180 staff and manages approximately AUD 12 billion in funds for over 55,000 members.

About SS&C

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 20,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world’s largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

About SS&C in Australia

Australia’s superannuation industry has relied on SS&C’s technology for more than 30 years to support funds under management approaching AUD $2.1 trillion per annum.

SOURCE: SS&C

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

Follow SS&C on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/692536/SSC_Logo.jpg 

SOURCE SS&C

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.