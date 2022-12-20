AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

TUSK INC LIMITED ANNOUNCES NEW POWER GENERATING MACHINES

PRNewswire December 20, 2022

LONDON, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — One of the top manufacturers of electrical solutions for users of mining equipment is Tusk Inc. Limited (www.tusklimited.com ), a business founded in the United Kingdom in 2012 and with offices all over the world.

The company is announcing the introduction of new machine productions from Polycrystalline to photovoltaic solar panels. Photovoltaic cells are more durable and solid. For cryptocurrency miners, they don’t have to worry about electricity bill as photovoltaic materials.

We have also newly introduced crypto miners that are power by photovoltaic technology materials. With that, you can mine your coins without having to bother about power supply. There are no additional costs for electricity once mining starts. According to John Walls, who is the COO of the company, “several testimonials to the effect of photovoltaic technology abound. We can’t do without them you can’t survive in the power generating spheres”.

The Mining truth

In addition to switching from polycrystalline to photovoltaic energy, Tusk Inc., which is run by some of the most knowledgeable experts in the cryptocurrency mining sector, has also used ASIC chip technology to create a number of pre-configured solutions that are easy to use.

When there are no other expenses, the profit sometimes should be more than what is actually realized. Mining operations may be discouraged by electricity costs. It can be dissuasive. But don’t be alarmed. This is why Tusk Inc. Ltd offered a mining option in which you could purchase a miner and won’t have to worry about electricity costs. The panels might potentially be used for other outdoor purposes. This implies that you are receiving a two-in-one solution for cryptocurrency mining and energy use. Remember, though, that the volatility of the bitcoin price has no impact whatsoever on crypto mining.

About Tusk Inc

Tusk Inc., one of the top suppliers of electrical solutions, was founded in 2012 by a team of management specialists, who were later joined by a team of technical experts has excelled in many ways. Since they have been in the business of managing risks for more than ten years, they take great pride in their capacity to do so. In addition, thanks to numerous technological developments, they have added less risky activities to the Risk Management system, one of which is bitcoin mining with photovoltaic materials.

CONTACT: PR Manager, John Walls, [email protected] , (+44) 7451214344

SOURCE Tusk Inc. Limited

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.