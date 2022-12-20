AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
SI GROUP LAUNCHES DIGITAL PORTAL FOR GLOBAL PERFORMANCE ADDITIVES PORTFOLIO

PRNewswire December 21, 2022

 Company seeks to enhance customer journey and increase access to product information

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — SI Group, a leading global performance additives company, has launched a product portal to improve and enhance its customers’ product selection experience. The new online solution will transform the customer journey, simplifying product identification and enabling faster access to key product information. The new digital portal is available at https://portal.siigroup.com/.

SI Group Corporate Logo

The product portal contains key SI Group offerings across the wide range of end markets it serves including fuels & lubricants, polyolefins, elastomers, and coatings. Customers can view SI Group’s portfolio, filtering by industry, application, or function to rapidly identify the products they need. Key resources such as technical data sheets, typical characteristics, and safety data sheets are readily available to allow for a streamlined product selection and onboarding experience. The portal also has functionality for customers to order a sample or request a quote for their pack size and volume requirements.

The adoption of this cutting-edge platform reflects SI Group’s drive to satisfy changing market dynamics. By meeting demands for digital channels-to-market serving the chemicals industry, SI Group is enhancing the customer journey and connecting them with the products they need to solve global challenges.

“With the new portal, it will be easier than ever for customers to do business with SI Group and quickly identify the solutions they need,” said Joey Gullion, Chief Commercial Officer at SI Group. “SI Group’s adoption of this online portal reflects our continued commitment to understanding and meeting customer demands directly, as well as providing top-quality performance additives.”

This launch represents SI Group’s continuing journey to cement itself as the global performance additives powerhouse, expanding its presence in the digital marketplace and serving customers’ growing needs across the chemicals industry.

About SI Group

SI Group is a global leader in the innovative technology of performance additives, process solutions, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and chemical intermediates. SI Group solutions are essential to enhancing the quality and performance of countless industrial and consumer goods within the plastics, rubber & adhesives, fuels & lubricants, oilfield, and pharmaceutical industries. SI Group’s global manufacturing footprint includes 20 facilities on three continents, serving customers in 80 countries with approximately 2,000 employees worldwide. In 2021, SI Group received a gold award for corporate social responsibility by EcoVadis and is ranked among the top five percent of more than 50,000 worldwide companies. SI Group innovates and drives change to create value with a passion for safety, chemistry, sustainability, and extraordinary results. Learn more at www.siigroup.com.

Media Contact: Joseph Grande
ph: + 1.413.684.2463
[email protected]

 

SOURCE SI Group

