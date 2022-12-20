AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • merger, acquisition and takeover

LI-COR Acquires Anemoment

PRNewswire December 21, 2022

LINCOLN, Neb., Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Anemoment LLC, a technology innovator in lightweight, low-power sonic anemometers, was acquired by LI-COR Environmental on December 13, 2022.

Impacting Lives Through Science

“Anemoment products are known for their high performance, ruggedness, low power consumption, and portability, and those align well with LI-COR standards,” said Kristin Feese, Vice President and General Manager of LI-COR Environmental.

The acquisition brings new expertise, core technology, and products to LI-COR in adjacent markets, and supports the long-term growth and stability of the Anemoment products.

“Personally, I could not be more pleased with the commitments made by LI-COR ensuring that the TriSonica family of sonic sensors are here for the long haul in quality, quantity, and variety to meet the growing demands of our market and customers,” said Elizabeth Osborn, CEO, Anemoment.

LI-COR and Anemoment look forward to integrating their reputations and strong global presence to better serve the needs of the environmental monitoring markets.

About Anemoment

Anemoment is a leader in the design and manufacturing of mobile sensing systems used in exacting meteorological applications around the globe. Their sonic sensors are lightweight and powerful, allowing researchers to capture essential data with precision.

About LI-COR

LI-COR is an industry-leading environmental technology innovator of high-quality instrument systems for eddy covariance, plant physiology, soil gas flux, light, gas analysis, and greenhouse gas research. LI-COR instruments and systems are used around the world.

 

SOURCE LI-COR Environmental

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

