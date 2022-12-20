AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Daelim Successfully Obtained The Transformer UL/cUL Certification

PRNewswire December 21, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Jiangsu Daelim Electric Co. LTD(here inafter Daelim) successfully obtained the transformer UL/cUL certification in this year. The UL/cUL certification is a mandatory requirement in the distribution transformer industry in the US and Canada market. In order to get this certification, Daelim needs to design and manufacture this sample transformers to pass the all the type testings, but also the key accessories must meet the UL certification requirements. Fortunately, because Daelim has strong technical strength and quality control, it overcame all the testings.

Besides the UL certification, Daelim also obtained CSA and CESI certification in 2019. During the 20 years of unremitting efforts in overseas transformer projects, Daelim can produce transformers of various international standards such as ANSI/IEEE, CSA, AS, and IEC Standards.

Daelim is a professional power transformer manufacturer, and builds a more influential transformer brand named Daelim Belefic. Moreover, Daelim also got the qualification on one of the transformers bids in NA and Daelim Belefic is the one only brand from China.

Firstly, Daelim’s professional technical team has strong capabilities on design and research, rich experience on Multiple-standards design which can help Daelim customize transformers according to project requirements and needs. Secondly, DAELIM factory is located in the Chinese transformer industry zone, its powerful supply chain and professional workers helps it making the delivery period very fast. Daelim’s Standardized transformers can be produced in 8-12 weeks. Thirdly, Daelim has been pursuing high-quality transformers for a long time. Daelim has a professional quality control team and strict quality control system in the whole process from the raw material purchasing to the transformer testing after production, which helps Daelim to ensure that each transformer has good mechanical and electrical performance, so that the transformer can be operated safely, reliably and consistently in the end users. The warranty period of Daelim Transformer is up to 24 months. All of these reasons are the key points to help get more transformers projects in NA markets.

Last but not least, Daelim has local after-sales installation services team in North America, South America and other regions and provides 24-hour technical consulting services. Daelim’s Pad Mounted Transformer, Small Substation Transformer and HV Power Transformer has been applied to many fields such as photovoltaic power generation, battery energy storage, commercial, residential houses and etc.

Visit the official website of Daelim: www.daelimtransformer.com and www.daelimbelefic.com to get more information.

SOURCE Daelim

