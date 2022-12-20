Comms Group Signs Supply Agreement with KDDI Asia Pacific to Provide Key Unified Communications Services

SYDNEY, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Comms Group Limited (ASX:CCG) (“Comms Group” or the “Company” https://www.commsgroup.global) is pleased to announce that it has signed a supply agreement with one of the world’s largest telcos KDDI Asia Pacific (“KDDI” https://sg.kddi.com), a subsidiary of KDDI Corporation, to enable KDDI to provide key unified communications and related telecommunications services to key customers throughout the Asia Pacific region and beyond.

The agreement allows for a range of Comms Group’s unified communications services, including Microsoft Teams Calling, Comms Group’s global provisioning and management platform and related products and services, to be accessed by KDDI via this agreement. Like the Vodafone Agreement announced in March 2022, which is driving new revenue opportunities for Comms Group globally, this agreement will enable Comms Group to grow its services revenues throughout the Asia Pacific region in the coming months.

Comms Group Global’s CEO, Mr Zac Crofts said “The partnership with KDDI is a great example of the company’s accelerated growth in the Asia-Pacific market. With the collaboration between Comms Group and KDDI, we can provide best-in-class solutions to streamline network connectivity and provide a single management platform to support our customers in driving efficiency and productivity. With Comms Group’s extensive global coverage for Unified Communications, the Comms Group Global team is focused on expanding the number of customers across this network.“

Mr. Kazunori Ikeda, Regional CTO, KDDI APAC said “The range of products and services to be offered will strengthen the company’s capabilities. This collaboration will enable KDDI to provide our enterprise and multinational customers with full capabilities to accelerate their Digital Transformation and build on the explosive growth in the use of Microsoft Teams and Microsoft Teams calling. Working with Comms Group means we will enjoy the fastest time to market by leveraging its global footprint, which will provide valuable services to our customers and create new opportunities moving forward.”

Peter McGrath, CEO and Managing Director Comms Group Limited said “We are delighted to announce the partnership with KDDI and we are excited to be able to support KDDI Asia Pacific. This collaboration will mutually strengthen our capabilities, complement our global reach, and drive new revenue and profit streams for our group.”

The agreement has been entered into between Comms Groups wholly owned international subsidiary Comms Group (International) Pte Ltd and KDDI Asia Pacific Pte Ltd.

ABOUT COMMS GROUP GLOBAL

Comms Group Global (CCG) uses its cloud based global business phone platform and its global Microsoft Teams telephony calling platform to provide fully managed key UCaaS services for corporate customers in multiple regions internationally, delivered on one invoice. We cover 65 countries for full PSTN replacement and another 30+ countries via on premises solutions/carrier partners. CCG also offers all our retail technologies and key wholesale services and leverages our international network to deliver services to key wholesale and partner customers around the globe.

Comms Group Global is part of Comms Group, which provides a full range of IT and Communications services from the Cloud including IT managed services, cloud hosting, cloud communications and UCaaS services. https://www.commsgroup.global

About KDDI Asia Pacific

KDDI Asia Pacific is a 100% subsidiary company of KDDI Corporation. KDDI Corporation is information and Communications Company as a one-stop provider of all communication services from fixed to mobile. As the Regional Head Quarter of KDDI Group in Southeast Asia, KDDI Asia Pacific provides comprehensive global and local communication services to companies developing their businesses in the region including Singapore, by tailoring services according to the characteristics of each region.

From international network services to LAN or one unit of PC in the customer’s office, KDDI Asia Pacific offers a wide range of detailed services according to customer’s needs. https://sg.kddi.com

SOURCE Comms Group