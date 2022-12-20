AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Binance Joins The Chamber of Digital Commerce to Support Building a Regulatory Framework for Crypto

PRNewswire December 21, 2022

PARIS, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Binance, the global blockchain ecosystem behind the world’s largest digital asset exchange, today announced joining the Chamber of Digital Commerce, a leading blockchain and cryptocurrency trade association. Binance joins the Chamber’s Executive Committee to move the blockchain ecosystem forward alongside other industry players.

“As an organization at the crux of the industry’s rapid growth and complex regulatory environment, working hand in glove with policymakers, regulatory bodies and industry groups like the Chamber is imperative for Binance. Such work is fundamental to our shared mission of fostering the sustainable development of sensible regulations for cryptocurrency and blockchain, which ultimately ensures protections for users,” said Binance VP of Public Affairs Joanne Kubba.

“Blockchain technology is the future of finance,” said Blain Rethmeier, VP of Public Affairs, Chamber of Digital Commerce. “Our members represent the leading organizations that are committed to building the necessary infrastructure to enable a more sound and inclusive financial system. Binance has established itself as a leader in this emerging ecosystem and we are thrilled to welcome them and their contributions to our Executive Committee.”

“The Chamber has established itself as a leading voice in blockchain technology policy. We are looking forward to working with the Chamber and finding solutions together for the long term as we usher in Web3 and a new era of the global economy,” said Kubba.

Binance will work closely with the Chamber of Digital Commerce, its team and members to educate, advocate, and bring forth solutions for some of the most pressing issues impacting the industry. Binance will participate in research, roundtables, working groups and discussions with policymakers and regulators to help bring about sensible policies that benefit society and users. 

The Chamber’s Executive Committee sets the organization’s priorities and strategy. As the world’s first and largest trade association representing the blockchain industry, the Chamber’s mission is to promote the acceptance and use of digital assets and blockchain-based technologies. Through education, advocacy, and close cooperation with policymakers, regulatory agencies, and the industry, the Chamber is working to establish a pro-growth legal and regulatory environment that fosters innovation, job creation, and investment. 

About Binance

Binance is the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider with a financial product suite that includes the largest digital asset exchange by volume. Trusted by millions worldwide, the Binance platform is dedicated to increasing the freedom of money for users, and features an unmatched portfolio of crypto products and offerings, including: trading and finance, education, data and research, social good, investment and incubation, decentralization and infrastructure solutions, and more. For more information, visit: https://www.binance.com

SOURCE Binance

