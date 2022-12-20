AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Guizhou Satellite TV released a video: The cultural journey of six foreign friends in Guizhou

PRNewswire December 20, 2022

GUIZHOU, China, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Located in the southwest of China, Guizhou is a multi-ethnic province with simple folk customs, hardworking and friendly people full of warm hospitality and a strong highland spirit everywhere.

With infinite wisdom, people of all ethnic groups have created their own history and magnificent culture, their specific geographical environment and historical conditions, as well as their different national psychology. They have formed their own various local customs, festivals, celebrations, artistic activities and national folk crafts, which have become a unique and irreplaceable valuable tourism resource.

The short video series “Be My Guest” produced by Guizhou Satellite TV invites foreigners to visit Guizhou in the form of a reality show to record their real life on the spot. In this episode, six foreign friends from different countries traveled to Guizhou to get to know Guizhou’s different ethnic groups and folk cultures in different parts of Guizhou. Dovlet from Turkmenistan came to Taijiang to experience the unique Miao customs following the Miao girl Li Xiangxiang; Ekaterina Kaligaeva from Belarus was invited by the Shui boy Menglong Chenxi to experience the wonderful culture of the Shui people in Maolan, Libo; the Dong boy Wu Xinping led Beloved Mebena from Zimbabwe to listen to the music of the Dong people from Congjiang; Yelshibek Botakoz & Yelshibek Tomiris, sisters from Kazakhstan followed the Bouyei sisters Hani and Xiduo to experience the life of the Bouyei people in Xingyi; and Ameen from Iraq recorded the sounds of the Gelao people in Zunyi together with the Gelao girl Zheng Zixi. Foreign friends tell the world together with Chinese youth the Guizhou story of China’s national unity, prosperity, development and progress in different ways.

Foreign friends are all touched by Guizhou’s unique culture. The beauty of Guizhou makes them linger and Guizhou’s customs make them refreshing. The contact between Guizhou and world culture has made them to grow a strong interest in Guizhou.

Contact: Yu Xiaoying
Tel.: 0086851-85377412
Email: [email protected]

