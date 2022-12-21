TK Elevator’s MAX Clinches “Innovative Smart Building Solution” Accolade at Build4Asia Awards 2022

TK Elevator’s MAX digital solution was honored at the recent Build4Asia Awards 2022 with the “Innovative Smart Building Solution” title

As part of the company’s comprehensive suite of innovative mobility solutions, TK Elevator’s MAX connects elevators with sensors, devices and equipment on IoT platforms to allow for real-time visibility and management of elevator operations and maintenance

HONG KONG, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — TK Elevator’s MAX digital solution was honored at the recent Build4Asia Awards 2022 with the “Innovative Smart Building Solution” title, in recognition of its customer-centric, innovative and revolutionary qualities. With its ability to offer significant operational benefits and cost-savings in the long run, it is the top choice of building owners, developers and property managers in Asia Pacific for enhancing their service levels.

As smart buildings continue to transform the ways people and buildings interact, connected elevators are becoming more crucial than ever – and TK Elevator’s MAX is making a difference in the fast-growing industry. A key part of TK Elevator’s digital solutions portfolio, it is the company’s answer to emerging needs in the market for data-driven elevator maintenance solutions, based on its foresight and understanding of building operations, elevator technologies and digitalization.

On top of dramatically increasing elevator availability by reducing out-of-service situations through real-time diagnostics, MAX’s cloud-based, IoT capabilities enable the prediction of maintenance issues even before they occur, allowing for more streamlined operations and minimized elevator downtimes by empowering elevator engineers to replace key components or systems in time. This makes it important in optimizing working and living spaces to create greater efficiencies.

Its win under the “Innovation” category of the Build4Asia Awards 2022 is the latest among TK Elevator’s celebrated achievements to date. For 39 years, the awards have recognized developers, architects, interior designers, contractors, engineers and related parties who have demonstrated professional excellence while contributing to high-quality, sustainable built environments.

Jürgen Böhler, CEO Asia Pacific of TK Elevator said, “At TK Elevator, our customers’ needs are at the core of our innovation as we ride on technological advancements to drive market disruption. As smart buildings continue to rise in popularity, MAX makes for the ideal solution in Asia Pacific, one of the fastest growing regions in the world that is filled with high-valued properties as well as international and regional finance hubs. The solution is a big leap forward from the traditional elevator maintenance approach, delivering a whole new digital service model which offers higher service levels for our customers as we commit to maximizing value for them.”

PRESS IMAGES

Can be downloaded HERE

ABOUT US

TK Elevator

With customers in over 100 countries served by more than 50,000 employees, TK Elevator achieved sales of around €8 billion in the fiscal year 2020/2021. Over 1,000 locations around the world provide an extensive network that guarantees closeness to customers. Over the past decades, TK Elevator has established itself as one of the world’s leading elevator companies and became independent since its separation from thyssenkrupp AG in August 2020. The company’s most important business line is the service business represented by over 24,000 service technicians. The product portfolio covers commodity elevators for residential and commercial buildings to cutting-edge, highly customized solutions for state-of-the-art skyscrapers. In addition, it also consists of escalators and moving walks, passenger boarding bridges, as well as stair and platform lifts. Integrated cloud-based service solutions, such as the MAX platform, are gaining in importance. With these digital offerings, there are no limits to urban mobility anymore. TKE – move beyond.

www.tkelevator.com

SOURCE TK Elevator