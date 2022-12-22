AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chula Researcher Pushes “Tamsang-Tamsong On-Demand-Delivery” Platform to Foster Social Solidarity Economy

PRNewswire December 22, 2022

Now available! ‘Tamsang-Tamsong On-Demand Delivery’ platform, a business model based on Social Solidarity Economy idea by a Chula researcher that supports community ownership and synergies, creates jobs, generates revenue, and reduces consumer costs.

BANGKOK, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — In the delivery business, riders are underpaid while their working conditions are risky with low social security, while consumers are paying more for what they believe is the “best value,” suggests Akkanut Wantanasombat, a researcher from the Institute for Asian Studies, Chulalongkorn University in his 2019 research “Rider-Heroes-Chains” that has been expanded into “Tamsang-Tamsong On-Demand Delivery” – Development of Social Solidarity Economy Business Model Project.  Funded by the Thai Health Promotion Foundation, Collaborating Centre for Labour Research, Chulalongkorn University (CU-ColLaR), the Research Management Office, and the CU Social Innovation Hub, the project aims to develop a community-based delivery platform/business model based on a social solidary economy that is fair to all parties, while increasing career opportunities and stability for the community. 

Tamsang-Tamsong On-Demand Delivery is similar to other private platforms, but it is based on the core value of a “social solidarity economy” which provides an opportunity for all stakeholders to reach a common agreement while designing rules and regulations that benefit everyone.  It uses Line Messenger for order placement.  It also has chatbot support. Customers pay actual delivery costs without any fees to the platform and can order from more than one place within a 3-5 km radius.  The platform has been active since 2020 and now has more than 70 participating stores, and 44 riders.

The business model is being adapted to projects tailored to the needs of each area is ongoing.  This includes:

  • Take Pinto (Bring Your Food Carrier) Project to reduce single-use plastic in the food delivery industry — a pilot project in Phuket by a Chula research team in collaboration with the Phuket Environment Foundation, and the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) Phuket Chapter.
  • Worker Co-op business model at Surat Thani Province — a pilot business model, currently under a feasibility study, that allows riders to become business partners and manage their own business.

In the future, the research team will improve the infrastructure to support expansion to new areas.

For more information, visit https://www.chula.ac.th/en/highlight/92216/

CONTACT:Chulalongkorn University Communication Center, Email: [email protected]

 

SOURCE Chulalongkorn University Communication Center

