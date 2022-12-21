AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • joint venture

Ministry of Culture: Moldova commits to developing a sustainable tourism industry in partnership with GSTC

PRNewswire December 22, 2022

CHISINAU, Moldova, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Moldova has taken an important step in its commitment to sustainability in the tourism industry through its recent partnership with the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC). Promoting implementation of GSTC’s sustainability criteria will ensure that Moldova’s tourism sector is aligned with the industry’s highest global standards for sustainable tourism.  This commitment was confirmed by signing a Partnership Agreement between the Moldovan Ministry of Culture, the government authority coordinating the tourism sector, and GSTC. This Partnership Agreement, establishes a cooperation framework for developing a sustainable tourism industry in Moldova.

Moldova commits to developing a sustainable tourism industry in partnership with GSTC

The Republic of Moldova, a small country in eastern Europe located between Romania and Ukraine, has significant potential to develop as a sustainable tourism destination. Recent investments and developments in the country’s wine and rural tourism have resulted in a range of new tourism products that highlight Moldova’s unique cultural, culinary, wine and adventure travel potential. The focus of Moldova’s tourism strategy has been to conserve the country’s authentic culture and develop tourism in rural communities, thereby providing a strong foundation already in sustainability.

GSTC’s CEO Randy Durband stated, “The sustainability commitment signed in Moldova will be supported by the cooperation of the public and private sectors to develop sustainable management directions that would be applicable to various forms of tourism. The Moldovan tourism industry will benefit from GSTC’s expertise and assistance, to achieve an appropriate balance in the development of the sector and to guarantee its long-term sustainability.”

Furthermore, the Minister of Culture of the Republic of Moldova, Sergiu Prodan, added:  “Moldova is an emerging tourism destination that has been dramatically impacted by the pandemic and the war in the region. However, the resilience paradigm, along with the development and recovery model, can only be based on the principles of sustainable development through a commitment to protect and enhance the environment and cultural heritage while maximizing social and economic benefits for the local communities. Everyone can explore now virtually Moldova on 360.moldova.travel platform.”

As a further sign of Moldova’s commitment to becoming a sustainable destination, the National Inbound and Domestic Tourism Association of Moldova (ANTRIM) that represents the private sector in tourism recently became a member of GSTC. Together, this will support Moldova’s tourism businesses, government authorities and destinations to comply with GSTC’s globally recognized sustainability standards.

 

SOURCE National Inbound and Domestic Tourism Association of Moldova (ANTRIM)

