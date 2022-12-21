WorkForce Software Wins 2022 Enterprise Product of the Year Best in Biz Silver Award

WorkForce Suite modernizes the employee experience for the world’s biggest brands and delivers improved employee engagement and communications, earning WorkForce Software this year’s Enterprise Product of the Year silver award win

LIVONIA, Mich., Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Today, the first global provider of integrated employee experience and workforce management solutions, WorkForce Software, announces it has been named the Enterprise Product of the Year Silver Award in the HR software category by the Best in Biz Awards 2022. WorkForce Suite, which is the highest ranked modern workforce management solution in 2022, earned these top honors from Best in Biz by providing a solution that connects entire dispersed workforces and delivers a modern approach to offering true scheduling flexibility and dynamic at-work experiences that are proven to improve engagement.

As the continued impact of labor shortages and the need to more rapidly adapt to change continue to dominate the agenda of most organizations, leaders are discovering they must find new ways to meet the challenges of today’s workplace and the demands of their employees, the vast majority of whom do not perform their work behind a desk – in the office or from home. Deskless workers, who make up 80% of the global workforce, have been left out of technology investments and experience the largest vulnerabilities in the global workforce with mounting tensions such as business changes, wage pressure, and lack of schedule flexibility. Implementing modern workforce management technology solutions, like WorkForce Suite, significantly improves the management, engagement, and integration of these essential workers by supporting the needs of these workers and ensuring communications reach all employees. The WorkForce Suite uses data-driven insights in real-time to power meaningful employee-employer interactions and gather immediate and actionable feedback from these essential workers.

“The team at WorkForce Software is thrilled to be recognized again by the Best in Biz Awards, this year for our exceptional WorkForce Suite which has emerged as the #1 ranked workforce management solution in market today,” says Mike Morini, CEO of WorkForce Software. “Our customers, representing some of the biggest brands in the world, tell us that their employees are better connected, truly engaged in the success of the business, and their deskless staff can now easily interact and share their feedback and ideas at work with their managers and colleagues. They report that communication and their employees’ experience has improved significantly, which increases retention and makes their business more resilient to change. In 2023, it will remain a priority to invest in employees including deskless workers. After all, they are essential to success, and want to be valued and heard at work. Our solutions enable organizations to optimize their workforce and support operational communications necessary to do so.”

The 12th annual 2022 Best in Biz Awards, an independent business awards program judged each year by prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications in North America, saw fierce competition among more than 700 entries from public and private companies of all sizes and representing all industries and regions in the U.S. and Canada. This year’s judges highlighted the winning companies’ visionary leadership, innovative strides in the use of new technologies, laudable employee diversity and inclusion programs, and workplace best practices.

“Watching business leaders discover what resiliency means for them and put strategic adaptation into action over the past two years has been a lesson in creative entrepreneurship and innovative problem-solving. In terms of talent attraction and retention, we have seen major changes in tactics from inventive perks to hybrid work mobile models to workforce training to straightforward higher salaries and more benefits,” said Jules Rogers, Portland Tribune. “Although we all know these changes look widely divergent across different industries, the entries in this year’s Best in Biz Awards show diverse strategies and tactics that lead the U.S. into a new era of business leadership, and what good business practices look like in a post-pandemic world.”

To learn more about WorkForce Software and its market-leading WorkForce Suite solution, click here. To see WorkForce Software’s latest industry recognitions and read about the driving force behind their solution innovation and why they are a value leader, star partner provider, and standout employer, visit this interactive experience.

About Best in Biz Awards

Since 2011, Best in Biz Awards has been the only independent business awards program judged by a who’s who of prominent reporters and editors from top-tier publications from North America and around the world. Over the years, judges in the prestigious awards program have ranged from Associated Press to the Wall Street Journal and winners have spanned the spectrum, from blue-chip companies that form the bedrock of the global economy to some of the world’s most innovative start-ups and nimble local companies. Each year, Best in Biz Awards honors are conferred in two separate programs: North America and International, and in 100 categories, including company, team, executive, product, and CSR, media, PR and other categories. For more information, visit: http://www.bestinbizawards.com

About WorkForce Software

WorkForce Software is the first global provider of workforce management solutions with integrated employee experience capabilities. The company’s WorkForce Suite adapts to each organization’s needs—no matter how unique their pay rules, labor regulations, and schedules—while delivering a breakthrough employee experience at the time and place work happens. Enterprise-grade and future-ready, WorkForce Software is helping some of the world’s most innovative organizations optimize their workforce, protect against compliance risks, and increase employee engagement to unlock new potential for resiliency and optimal performance. When your employees include deskless or hourly workers, unionized, full-time, part-time, or seasonal, WorkForce Software makes managing your global workforce easy, less costly, and more rewarding for everyone. For more information, please visit www.workforcesoftware.com .

WorkForce Software’s solutions are also available through our global reseller, SAP. To learn more, please visit www.workforcesoftware.com/partner/sap/ .

SOURCE 5W Public Relations