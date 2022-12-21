AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
180 Full Scholarships for the Next Generation of STEM Leaders and Changemakers

PRNewswire December 22, 2022

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Applications are now open for the AFS Global STEM Academies, a full scholarship program for teens with a keen interest in sustainability and a desire to collaborate on solving some of today’s biggest global challenges. Global STEM scholars enrich their sustainability knowledge and STEM skills through an interactive, hands-on curriculum, while developing critical global competencies, including problem-solving, analytical skills, intercultural understanding, and social innovation.

Global STEM scholars are energized to solve some of today’s biggest global challenges.

The scholarships are sponsored by bp, a global integrated energy company, and the programs are designed to equip the next generation of STEM leaders and changemakers with access to the education, skills, and knowledge needed to help the world transition to a more sustainable future.

Students ages 15-17.5, from more than 18 countries worldwide, are welcome to apply.
Applications are due January 8, 2023. Learn more: afs.org/global-stem/academies.

What are the AFS Global STEM Academies?

The Academies are full-scholarship, 16-week study abroad programs for students interested in STEM and sustainability. All scholars begin with a 12-week virtual curriculum (online) in sustainability and social innovation, co-developed by AFS and the University of Pennsylvania. Then, scholars travel for four weeks to one of the six Academy destinations: Brazil, China, Egypt, India, the USA, or Europe (Germany, Belgium, Netherlands).

Upon successful completion, scholars earn the Advanced Certificate on Global Competence for Social Impact, awarded by AFS and the University of Pennsylvania Center for Social Impact Strategy, and join the AFS global alumni community.

Why apply for this program?

The AFS Global STEM Academies provide a unique way for students to:

  • Gain key global competencies through interactive, intercultural experiences, and develop the skills necessary to thrive in global organizations.
  • Develop critical STEM skills and explore social impact through real-life case studies, innovations, and careers, including opportunities to meet STEM industry leaders.
  • Earn a certificate from AFS & the University of Pennsylvania to reflect new skills in STEM and social impact.
  • Gain the skills, experience, and confidence to become a changemaker.
  • Become part of a global community. Program alumni are invited to access networking events, professional development opportunities, a global youth conference, and more.

The program is part of the broader AFS Global STEM Changemakers Initiative, a five-year plan which aims to provide 5,000 diverse young people and educators with immersive learning experiences through STEM, global competence, and sustainability-focused intercultural exchange programs worldwide.

AFS Intercultural Programs

 

SOURCE AFS Intercultural Programs

