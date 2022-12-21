AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Medidata awarded International Innovation Award for Medidata Sensor Cloud

PRNewswire December 21, 2022

SINGAPORE, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — For the third consecutive year, Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes company, was awarded the International Innovation Award. This year, the Medidata Sensor Cloud won the award under the Service and Solution category. Sensor Cloud provides cutting-edge data ingestion capabilities focused on transforming the clinical trial experience for patients, sponsors, CROs, and research sites. Designed as part of a unified data platform, Sensor Cloud takes a unique approach to managing a broad range of sensor and medical grade device data during clinical trials.

“We are proud to win the International Innovation Award for the third time in a row and the industry-level recognition of Sensor Cloud is a testament to Medidata’s commitment of creating comprehensive solutions to propel future clinical trials. Innovations like Sensor Cloud support Medidata’s vision of enabling a patient-centric and decentralized approach to clinical research by objectively collecting patient data from start to end and significantly reducing lab-to-market time for drugs and vaccines,” said Edwin Ng, Senior Vice President, Asia Pacific, Medidata.

By 2025, the use of sensors in clinical trials is estimated to increase by seven-fold with 58% percent of pharma leaders citing better data as their top reason to use sensors for clinical processes. This increases the need for solutions like Medidata Sensor Cloud that can monitor and analyze patient data remotely. Medidata Sensor Cloud’s data model and algorithms are designed to better analyze and understand patient data which in turn speeds up the clinical decision-making processes as a whole, reinforcing Medidata’s focus on developing greater clinical insights and transforming data into meaningful real-world evidence.

Medidata Sensor Cloud leverages Medidata’s expertise in technology to reinvent clinical trials through sensor integration, data ingestion and digital biomarker discovery. The solution supports hybrid and remote trials that heavily rely on patient data for insights on the study. Sensor Cloud’s efficient mechanisms and transformational approach to improving clinical trials not only impact patients but also the sites, sponsors and CROs. By integrating and comparing sensor data, the reported data on patients and biometrics provide a holistic view of the entire patient experience. With the precision of the data collected, Sensor Cloud can automatically detect and characterize disease-specific phenomena in patients, spurring medical innovations for the future in record-time.

Medidata is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dassault Systèmes, which with its 3DEXPERIENCE platform is positioned to lead the digital transformation of life sciences in the age of personalized medicine with the first end-to-end scientific and business platform, from research to commercialization.

About Medidata

Medidata is leading the digital transformation of life sciences, creating hope for millions of patients. Medidata helps generate the evidence and insights to help pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device and diagnostics companies, and academic researchers accelerate value, minimize risk, and optimize outcomes. More than one million registered users across 1,600+ customers and partners access the world’s most-used platform for clinical development, commercial, and real-world data. Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes company (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA), is headquartered in New York City and has offices around the world to meet the needs of its customers. Discover more at www.medidata.com and follow us @Medidata, The Operating System for Life SciencesTM.

Medidata is a registered trademark of Medidata Solutions, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Dassault Systèmes.

– End –

SOURCE Medidata

