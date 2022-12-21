Frost & Sullivan and TERI’s Sustainability 4.0 Awards 2022 Honored Companies Excelling in Incorporating Sustainability Practices into their Business Strategy

~22 awards were presented to companies for their exemplary performance at the 13th edition~

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The 13th edition of Frost & Sullivan and The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI)‘s Sustainability 4.0 Awards was hosted virtually on December 20, 2022. The awards recognized companies embedding sustainability with economic value creation, creating value for all stakeholders, building a safer environment, and ensuring a stronger community. This year’s awards were presented to 17 companies across categories: Leaders Award, Challengers Award, Jury Special Mention Award, and the Safety Excellence Award.

Genpact India Pvt Limited, Gurugram, received the Sustainable Corporate of the Year Award, while Bharat Aluminium Company Limited, Korba, took home the Sustainable Factory of the Year Award. Hindalco Industries Limited, Mumbai, and Cairn Oil & Gas, Vedanta Limited, Gurugram, received the Sustainable Corporate of the Year Award–1st Runner up. The coveted Safety Excellence Award was awarded to Jhajjar Power Limited, Jhajjar, with Cipla Ltd, Virgonagar,Bengaluru, taking the first runner-up in the category.

This year’s Jury Special Mention Award went to Birla Century (A unit of Century Textiles & Industries Limited), Jhajadia, with JSW Cement Limited, Mumbai, receiving the runner-up award.

The Sustainability 4.0 Awards program highlights the need for linkages between an organization’s strategy, governance, and financial performance and the social, environmental, and economic context within which it operates. This program enables businesses to make more logical and sustainable decisions that ensure long-term stakeholder value. It emphasizes the four pillars of sustainability: purpose, partnership, planet, and people.

Rahul Sharma, VP & Global Head, Manufacturing & Process Consulting Practice, Frost & Sullivan, said, “Today, Frost & Sullivan-TERI Sustainability Awards provide a global framework of evaluation and recognition for companies whose practices embody the triple bottom line and circular economy concepts. They empower businesses to identify new ways of growing sustainably while ensuring long-term stakeholder value.”

Adding further Mr. Sharma said, “Now, as Digitalization and Sustainability emerge as two of the most powerful market influencers in today’s corporate landscape, the Sustainability 4.0 Awards program evaluates how organizations are interweaving their Digitalization initiatives with their Sustainability strategies and provides them with a better understanding of what they need to do to be future-ready.”

Congratulating the Award winners, Dr Vibha Dhawan, Director General of TERI added, “Businesses reflect the changing values and changing economics, which the world is currently witnessing, by focusing on resource efficiency and clean energy. As businesses carry out such initiatives, we need to make sure that others learn about it and that the first movers become the pioneers to inspire action by many. This fits with the ethos of our partnership with Frost & Sullivan. We aspire to have a larger number of companies in the country moving to structured sustainability programs.”

Mr. Ajay Shankar, Chairperson, Jury Special Mention Awards, and Former Secretary, DIPP, Government of India and Distinguished Fellow, TERI mentioned, “The Special Mention Awards and the process represent a fundamental transformation towards a truly sustainable economy and society, taking place across the world. The Jury Panel was impressed by the mindset that is emerging across the companies–the priority that the management is giving to going back to the basics, rethinking how their enterprises must be run, to how they can make the transition speedily to a sustainable future.”

Recipients of the Sustainability 4.0 Awards 2022 Company Name Award Title SUPER ACHIEVERS AWARD Genpact India Private Limited Sustainable Corporate of the Year Award Hindalco Industries Limited Sustainable Corporate of the Year Award– 1st Runner up Cairn Oil & Gas, Vedanta Limited Sustainable Corporate of the Year Award– 1st Runner up Bharat Aluminium Company Limited Sustainable Factory of the Year Award LEADERS AWARD Adani Green Energy Limited Leaders Award–Mega Large Business, Service Sector Mondelez India Foods Private Limited. Leaders Award–Mega Large Business, FMCG Sector UPL Limited – Unit 2 Leaders Award–Large Business, Process Sector UPL Limited – Unit 4 Leaders Award–Medium Business, Process Sector CHALLENGERS AWARD Cipla Ltd Challengers Award–Mega Large Business, Pharma Sector Re Sustainability Limited Challengers Award–Mega Large Business, Service Sector M/S Sembcorp Energy India Limited Challengers Award 1st Runner up–Mega Large Business, Service Sector TVS Motor Company Limited Challengers Award–Mega Large Business, Automotive Sector Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Private Limited Challengers Award–Medium Business, FMCG Sector JURY SPECIAL MENTION AWARD Birla Century (A Unit of Century Textiles & Industries Limited) Winner JSW Cement Limited Runner up SAFETY EXCELLENCE AWARD Jhajjar Power Limited Safety Excellence Award–Winner Cipla Ltd Safety Excellence Award–1st Runner Up CERTIFICATE OF MERIT–CHALLENGERS CATEGORY CapitaLand Services (India) Private Limited Certificate of Merit–Challengers Category Nxtra Data Limited (Nxtra by Airtel) Certificate of Merit–Challengers Category CERTIFICATE OF MERIT–BELIEVERS CATEGORY JSW Cement Limited Certificate of Merit–Believers Category Prince Pipes and Fittings Limited Certificate of Merit–Believers Category CERTIFICATE OF MERIT–SAFETY EXCELLENCE DCM Shriram Limited Sugar Unit Certificate of Merit–Safety Excellence Rajashree Polyfil (A Div. of Century Enka Limited) Certificate of Merit–Safety Excellence CERTIFICATE OF MERIT–JURY SPECIAL MENTION AWARD Cipla Ltd Certificate of Merit KHS Machinery Private Limited Certificate of Merit Nxtra Data Limited (Nxtra by Airtel) Certificate of Merit Nxtra Data Limited (Nxtra by Airtel) Certificate of Merit

About Frost & Sullivan

For over six decades, Frost & Sullivan has helped build sustainable growth strategies for Fortune 1000 companies, governments, and investors. We apply actionable insights to navigate economic changes, identify disruptive technologies, and formulate new business models to create a stream of innovative growth opportunities that drive future success.

About TERI

The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), based in India, is an independent, multi-dimensional research organization with capabilities in policy research, technology development and implementation. An innovator and agent of change in the energy, environment, climate change, and sustainability space, TERI has pioneered conversations and action in these areas for nearly five decades. Headquartered in New Delhi, it has centres in six Indian cities and is supported by a multi-disciplinary team of scientists, sociologists, economists, engineers, administrative professionals, and state-of-the-art infrastructure.

