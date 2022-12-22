Sims Limited Named to the 2022 Dow Jones Sustainability Index

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Sims Limited (ASX: SGM), a global leader in sustainability and an enabler of the circular economy, announced today that the company has been included on the 2022 Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) for its sustainable business practices. As of December 13, 2022, the company has also performed in the top decile of the steel industry in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment.

“Inclusion in the DJSI ranking is an important recognition of the work that Sims Limited is doing to deliver on our purpose, create a world without waste to preserve our planet, while also delivering value for our shareholders, the communities where we operate and society,” said Elise Gautier, group chief risk and sustainability officer. “Our portfolio of businesses are making strong progress in the sustainability industry, and this latest recognition builds on the momentum we’ve seen this year from several industry bodies, including being recognised as a leader on climate change action by CDP.”

The DJSI evaluates the performance of companies by analysing environmental, social and economic dimensions of management and performance. Sims Limited scored in the top quartile in key focus areas, including human rights, environmental reporting, occupational health and safety, and climate strategy.

“Our strategy for growth is embedded within our sustainability strategy, reflecting the importance of our business portfolio in enabling a circular, low-carbon future,” continued Ms. Gautier. “We continue to hit new milestones, including meeting our target for women in leadership roles two years early, reducing our emissions by 21 percent from FY20 levels, and record safety performance.”

The company’s actions toward mitigating climate impact were recognized in 2022 by other leading global benchmarks for sustainability, such as the Corporate Knights rankings – the Global 100 and the Carbon Clean200 – and Sims Limited was also included on the first ever Financial Times/Nikkei Asia Climate Leaders Asia-Pacific list. In 2021, Sims Limited received the inaugural Terra Carta Seal, an honor from His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales.

To learn more about how Sims Limited delivers social, environmental and economic value, visit the company’s FY22 Sustainability Reporting Suite.

About Sims Limited

Founded in 1917, Sims Limited is a global leader in sustainability and an enabler of the circular economy that employs 4,400 employees who operate from more than 200 facilities across 15 countries. The company’s ordinary shares are listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: SGM), and its American Depositary Shares are quoted on the Over-the-Counter market in the United States (USOTC: SMSMY). The company’s purpose, create a world without waste to preserve our planet, is what drives them to constantly innovate and offer new solutions in the circular economy for consumers, businesses, governments and communities around the world. For more information, visit www.simsltd.com .

About DJSI

The DJSI are float-adjusted market capitalization weighted indices that measure the performance of companies selected using environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria. The DJSI, including the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World), were launched in 1999 as the pioneering series of global sustainability benchmarks available in the market. The index family is comprised of global, regional and country benchmarks. The DJSI World applies a transparent, rules-based constituent selection process based on the companies’ S&P Global ESG Score resulting from the annual S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA). The CSA consists of a rigorous questionnaire assessing both public and non-public data submitted by participating companies. This year, more than 10,000 publicly traded companies were invited to participate in the S&P Global CSA.

