A Premium Sight and Sound – The Toshiba TV X9900L

HONG KONG, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — As a brand new year approaches, Toshiba TV is packing it for a brand new release and an enthralling addition to its OLED 4K flagship: the X9900L.

Being at the frontline of technological innovation, design craftsmanship; and most recently announced as the Official Television of the FIFA World Cup, Toshiba TV is blazing an excitable trail with the product release slated for 2023.

Powered by a formidable REGZA Engine OLED, the Toshiba TV X9900L is designed for a flawless balance between visuals and sound. Composing a perfect black and infinite contrast, the X9900L renders dark and shadowy scenes in breathtaking perfection. To complement this feature is the Tru Color, which displays pixels in the most brilliant hues of natural colors across a wide spectrum.

The X9900L also features OLED self-lit pixels for infinite contrast and a whopping 1000 nits, which is two times the brightness of the average television. By taking bright display performance several notches higher, the Toshiba TV X9900L enhances every image on the screen to produce vibrant sceneries of any game, movie, and streamed content for an unmatched viewing experience. The X9900L’s dynamic Dolby Vision IQ feature adjusts the display brightness to room lighting conditions- a feature that puts the X9900L in a class of its own.

Sound is the soul of display, and the Toshiba TV X9900L promises an all-immersive experience with rich feature combinations for fine-textured sound. Fitted with a Super Advanced Bass Woofer, Dolby Atmos, and front-firing speakers, the X9900L is an audio powerhouse. Its unique system amplifies high-impact audio to fill the room and entertain the viewer. Most significant is the X9900L’s Built-In Speaker and 3.2.1 Multichannel Audio that dispenses the most crystal sounds of any viewed content. This impressive sound forte runs on the REGZA Power Audio Extreme and underscores the X9900L’s dynamism.

By preparing this ultra-modern OLED beauty for its launch into the global market, Toshiba TV once more demonstrates its persistent commitment to superior quality home entertainment.

To find out more, stay tuned to Toshiba TV on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube.

