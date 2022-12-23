AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

BLUETTI to Start its Year-end Shopping Spree for Boxing Day 2022

PRNewswire December 23, 2022

SYDNEY, Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The top-three solar generator maker, BLUETTI, today announced to begin its final shopping bonanza from Dec. 26 to Dec. 31, 2022. It selects tons of good-value generators and free gifts for grab.

Customizable Power Backup

The AC300, BLUETT’s first modular solar generator, can work with four B300 battery to reach up to 12,288Wh. It can support 3,000W output and 5,400W AC+PV dual input. The new AC500 is also modular and greatly updated. It can deliver 5,000W power and be expanded to a max capacity of 1,8432Wh with B300S batteries. With 8,000W max dual inputs (3,000W PV + 5,000W AC), it can be charged from 0% to 80% SOC in 50 minutes.

BLUETTI also has all-in-one and capacity-expanding solar generators, such as the AC200MAX. The 2,048Wh beast can add more power to its belly by pairing with B230 or B300 battery packs. The above power stations are equipped with about 15 different outlets, powerful and flexible for various scenarios.

Mobile Powerful Energy Box

The EB55 is compact and portable power box for outdoor activities or home emergencies. With its capacity of 537Wh and the power of 700W from its built in LFP battery, the unit can charge 11 gadgets simultaneously.

Expansion LFP Battery Pack

The 2,048Wh B230 and 3,072Wh B300 can remain 80% of their original capacity after 3,500 life cycles. They can boost the capacity of some BLUETTI’s generators, like AC200P, EB200P, EB150, via a D050S cable(will be included), or power devices directly with their three DC ports (USB-C, car output and USB-A).

More Giveaways from BLUETTI

BLUETTI also offers free gifts such as outdoor cookware sets with purchases from its official website over a certain amount. Buyers can win free portable generators and solar panels, other useful gadgets and coupons via lucky draws. Besides, all orders placed during the sale will gain five times BLUETTI bucks which can be used to redeem BLUETTI Lifestyle products.

About BLUETTI

With over 10 years of industry experience, BLUETTI has tried to stay true to a sustainable future through green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use while delivering an exceptional eco-friendly experience for everyone and the world. BLUETTI is making its presence in 70+ countries and is trusted by millions of customers across the globe. For more information, please visit BLUETTI online at https://www.bluettipower.com.au/.

SOURCE BLUETTI ENERGY PTY LTD

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.